Canyons Football Sees Eight Earn SCFA All-League Recognition

College of the Canyons had eight players earn Southern California Football Association (SCFA) All-League awards, with three players recognized as First-Team selections.

Canyons claimed three all-league spots on the defensive side of the ball, with three going to the offensive unit, along with two special teams kicking specialists also being honored.

First-Team honorees for the Cougars included offensive tackle TJ Taylor, running back Isaiah Rameau and linebacker Charles Milner.

Milner led Canyons in sacks (5.5) and tackles for loss (8.5) while compiling 26 total tackles, including 14 solo stops, along with a forced fumble. That sack total also led the SCFA Central League. He recorded sacks in four of the final five games down the stretch.

Rameau finished with 792 rushing yards on 143 caries, an average of 5.5 yards per carry and 79.2 per game across 10 contests. The freshman also rushed for three touchdowns, including a pair of scores during a 188-yard rushing effort in COC’s win vs. Pasadena City College on Sept. 20.

Taylor anchored an offensive line that helped the Cougars rush for better than 162 yards per game and amass more than 315 yards of total offense each time out. The highly touted sophomore out of Golden Valley High School was also a force in pass protection. Taylor recently committed to the University of Illinois.

Second-Team selections for the Cougars included quarterback Jazel Riley IV, defensive back Adam Geukens, linebacker Datavius Bledsoe, kicker Dylan Gomez and punter William Struyk.

Struyk averaged 37.5 yards per punt in his 53 attempts, good for a total of 1,989 yards. He recorded a long kick of 72 yards and pinned opponents behind the 20-yard line on 16 occasions with two touchbacks and 16 fair catches.

Gomez handled kickoff duties for COC throughout the season with his 35 kicks totaling 2,136, an average off better than 61 yards per attempt. Those numbers came alongside 15 touchbacks. The West Ranch High School alum also converted on 1-of-2 field goal attempts and his lone PAT attempt.

Bledsoe led the Cougars with 51 total tackles, including 32 of the solo variety. He also added three tackles for loss, a forced fumble and two pass break ups to his season stat line.

Geukens finished third on the team with 43 stops in the secondary. That total came alongside 28 solo tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and a pair of pass break ups.

Riley played under center in all 10 games, finishing with 91 completions for 1,288 passing yards. He tossed nine touchdowns against eight interceptions. On the ground, Riley trailed only Rameau with 523 rushing yards on 103 attempts, an average of 5.1 yards per carry with a long gain of 59 yards. He also rushed for nine touchdowns on the season.

The Cougars (4-6, 4-3) finished the 2025 regular season fourth in the eight-team, recently realigned SCFA National Division, Central League standings. COC previously competed in the SCFA National Division, Northern League until the 2025 season.

Canyons faced six state-ranked opponents over the course of the season and lost its first three games of the year by a combined nine points. The Cougars did not compete in the postseason for the first time since the 2022 season, and just the second time since 2015.

