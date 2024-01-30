Canyons Football to Host Super Saturday Skills, Drills Clinic

The College of the Canyons football program will host its Super Saturday Skills & Drills Clinic on Saturday, Feb. 10 as part the annual Big Game weekend.

Registration for the one-day clinic is now open, with limited spots available. To sign up for the event visit https://cocathletics.com/information/Youth_Sports_Camps_and_Clinics.

Running from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. the one-day clinic is open to youth players ages 8 to 17 and will cover, basic agility training, position work, 7-on-7 drills and a whole lot of fun. The cost is $50 per player.

Participating players will be organized by age group and position before receiving instruction from a member of the Cougars football coaching staff.

As new field turf is currently being installed inside Cougar Stadium, the Skills & Drills clinic will take place on the COC Valencia campus soccer field.

The event promises to be a fun day and will help prepare players ahead of the upcoming football seasons.

Stay up to date on all this season’s action by visiting the College of the Canyons Athletic department or following on social media at @COCathletics on X, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

