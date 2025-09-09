Canyons Gets 3-1 Road Win at Fullerton

College of the Canyons women’s soccer captured its first road win of the season, taking a 3-1 result at host Fullerton College on Friday, Sept. 5.

Canyons (2-0) posted a trio of goals and was in control of the match throughout. Freshman goalkeeper Rebecca Ferguson earned her second win of the young season, allowing just the lone goal.

The Cougars also saw Kennedy Crone and Emily Thompson net their first goals of the campaign, with sophomore Bailey Williamson adding to her team-leading point total with another score.

Crone put Canyons ahead in the 20th minute on a scoring touch that came by way of an assist from Sienna Salas.

Later, it was Crone sending a touch to Williamson who found the back of the net for a 2-0 lead in the 30th minute. The goal was Williamson’s second of the season.

Fullerton (1-2) got back in the match in the 41st minute on a score from Laura Velez that put the game at 2-1 heading toward the break.

Not satisfied with that scenario, Thompson put Canyons on the board once more, with her first goal of the year coming in the 44th minute. Williamson served up an assist on the play, her second of the season.

The two sides then played a scoreless second half.

The Cougars continue their non-conference schedule with a 3 p.m. home tilt vs. San Diego Mesa College on Tuesday, Sept. 9. First touch is scheduled for 3 p.m. with that game being broadcast to fans free of charge on the award-winning Cougars Sports Network.

