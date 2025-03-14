Canyons Gets Back in the Win Column 8-1 at Glendale

College of the Canyons Women’s Tennis got back in the win column with an 8-1 conference road win at Glendale College.

Canyons (2-9) had been out of action since March 4, due to a series of postponements but returned in a big way, sweeping its three doubles matches and going 5-1 in singles play.

The combination of Estrella Segura and Baylee Renfro picked up an 8-1 victory to notch the duo’s third win of the season from the No. 1 doubles position.

No. 2 double pairing Leilani Figalan and Bella Solomon were 8-3 winners in their match, while Frankie Spadoni and Nadia Godoy-Ortega rounded out the early action with an 8-2 win from the No. 3 spot.

In singles play Segura won her matchup (6-4, 6-3) to earn a point from the No. 1 position. Renfro followed suite with a convincing victory (6-0, 6-1) at the No. 2 spot.

Solomon at No. 4 (6-2, 6-1) and Figalan at No. 5 (6-2, 6-2) both won their matches. Figalan’s win gives her back-to-back victories. Godoy-Ortega returned to play in the No. 6 spot and also earned a win (6-1, 6-2).

Glendale (0-13) earned its point from the No. 3 singles spot with Gabriela Marquez able to get past Frankie Spadoni.

COC continues conference play at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 18, vs. Bakersfield College.

Doubles

Estrella Segura/Baylee Renfro (COC) defeats Michaela Marquez/Gabriela Marquez (GCC ) — 8-1

Leilani Figalan/Bella Solomon (COC) defeats Angela Lee/Yeva Sirakanyan (GCC) — 8-3

Frankie Spadoni/Nadia Godoy-Ortega (COC) defeats Melanie Canuto/V. Temores (GCC) — 8-2

Singles

Estrella Segura (COC) defeats Michaela Marquuez (GCC) — 6-4, 6-3

Baylee Renfro (COC) defeats Angela Lee (GCC) — 6-0, 6-1

Frankie Spadoni (COC) loses to Gabriela Marquez (GCC) — 0-6, 6-7 (3-1)

Bella Solomon (COC) defeats Yeva Sirakanyan. (GCC) — 6-2, 6-1

Leilani Figalan COC) defeats Sofiya Rusina (GCC) — 6-2, 6-2

Nadia Godoy-Ortega (COC) defeats Melanie Canuto (GCC) — 6-1, 6-2

Stay up to date on all this season’s action by visiting the College of the Canyons Athletic department or following on social media at @COCathletics on X, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...