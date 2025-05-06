header image

Today in
S.C.V. History
May 6
1971 - Fort Tejon added to National Register of Historic Places [story]
Fort Tejon
Canyons Golf Crowned Regional Champs for 10th Time
| Tuesday, May 6, 2025

College of the Canyons men’s golf won the 3C2A Southern California Regional Championship for the 10th time in program history, extending its current tourney win streak to seven events and earning the opportunity to compete for back-to-back state championships.

Canyons, the defending 2024 state champions, carded a five-man score of 719 (357/362) across 36 holes to best the nine-team field at Los Serranos Country Club on Monday, May 5. The Cougars have now finished first in seven straight events dating back to March 10, including a win at the Western State Conference Championships a week ago.

The Cougars were followed by runner up Santa Barbara City College (729-368/361), third place College of the Desert (739-376/363), Orange Coast College (742-369/373) and Ventura College (744-367/377) in comprising the five schools that will advance to next week’s 3C2A State Championship Tournament.

COC sophomore Ethan Posthumusthe individual WSC champion, was fantastic once again in leading the Cougars to victory. Posthumus shot a five-under par round of 67 to begin the day and eventually finish second in the individual standings at 138 (67/71). His score of 67 was the low round on the tourney, and one of only six scores to finish under 70, among the field of 58 players. Hugo de Mollerat of Santa Barbara City College was the individual event champion with his score of 137 (68/69).

Canyons had three players finish in the top-five of the individual standings with freshman Anthony Nilson and sophomore Owen Crockett both coming in at 144.

Nilson and Crocket turned in identical scores, with each beginning the day with a two-under-par round of 70. Both players then shot a 74 in the afternoon round to finish in a three-way tie for fifth, however, Nilson was awarded the higher position in a card-off.

Posthumus, Nilson and Crockett were all named to the 3C2A All-Southern California Regional Team based on those performance. They are joined by de Mollerat, Daniel Darwin (Ventura) and Matt Ingram (Orange Coast College) in receiving All-SoCal Team honors.

COC sophomore Carson Diaz was next at 146 (76/70), coming alive with a two-under-par round across the final 18 to slot 13th in the standings.

Jacques Struyf ended the day at 149 (74/75). The freshman had his second-round score scratched from the Cougars’ team tally but was still strong enough to finish tied for 21st in the standings.

Ed Beehag (150-77/73) also posted a strong second round, finishing one-over-par to settle into a tie for 26th. His opening round score was dropped from the COC team results.

The 3C2A Southern California Regional Championship is the 10th in Canyons program history (1989, 2007, 2012, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2018, 2019, 2024, 2025).

The Cougars will be playing at the 3C2A State Championship tournament for the 27th time in program history, having won a record 11 state titles (1993, 2000, 2002, 2006, 2008, 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2022, 2024).

Additionally, COC has been crowned state champion in three of the past four seasons (2019, 2022, 2024) with the 3C2A not awarding a state champion in 2020 or 2021 due to cancellations brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Up next, the five qualifying teams from the Southern Region will be joined by four programs from the Northern Region at the 2025 3C2A State Championship Tournament being held May 11-12, at Bayonet & Black Horse Golf Course in Seaside.

 

TEAM SCORES
1. Canyons (719-357/362); 2. SBCC (729-368/361); 3. Desert (739-376/363) 4. Orange Coast (742-369/373) 5. Ventura (744-367/377) 6. Mt. SAC (747-363/384) 7. Glendale (762-382/380) 8. Cypress (773-379/394) 9. Cuyamaca (779-391/388)

 

CANYONS INDIVIDUAL SCORES 
Ethan Posthumus (138 (67/71) – 2nd); Owen Crockett (144 (70/74 – T5th); Anthony Nilson (144-70/74 – T5th); Carson Diaz (146 (76/70 – 13th); Jacques Struyf (149 (74/75) – T21st); Ed Beehag (150 (77/73 – T26th)

 

INDIVIDUAL FIELD SCORES

1 – 137 – Hugo de Mollerat (SBCC)

2 – 138 – Ethan Posthumus (COC)

T3 – 143 – Matt Ingram (OCC); Daniel Darwin (VC)

T5 – 144 – Anthony Nilson (COC); Owen Crockett (COC); Matthew Fisher (VC)

T8 – 145 – Paddy Blinderman (SBCC); Vicente Rodriguez (SBCC); Mason Montgomery (COD); Troy Tarvin (OCC); Isaiah Torres (OEC)

T13 – 146 – Carson Diaz (COC); Logan Marra (COD)

T15 – 147 – Linus Utter (COD); Gavin Loughran (GCC); Corey Rose (OEC)

T18 – 148 – Hayden Beltran (Mt. SAC); Jonathan Melton (Mt. SAC); Tyler Thomas (OEC)

T21 – 149 – Jacques Struyf (COC); Cameron Miller (Mt. SAC); Spencer Ramirez (Mt. SAC); Zach Carlsoon (CUYA); Javier Alvarado (CIT)

T26 – 150 – Ed Beehag (COC); Matt Munro (SBCC); Sinjin Armstrong (COD); Logan Gonzalez (VC); Andrew Gashan (CIT)

T31 – 151 – Jake Stacey (COD); Nate Rhee (OCC); Ethan Keuusch (CUYA)

T34 – 152 – Aiden Watts (SBCC); Tyler Chapman (OCC); Ian Chapital (VC); Nick Gutierrez (GCC); Aden Henry OEC)

T39 – 153 – Victor Chaparro (OCC); Jacob Reigg (Mt. SAC); Kyle Gordon (GCC); Ethan Phillips (AVC)

T43 – 155 – Kellen Willmore (SBCC); Tate Garman (OCC); Nick Bublitz (VC); Justin Huitink (GCC)

T47 – 158 – Phar Vincent (COD); Taiki Marsh (CUYA)

T49 – 159 – Deven Holbert (CUYA); Caden Rossi (OEC)

T51 – 160 – Jaxson Allen (GCC); Luke Dickenson (BC)

53 – 162 – Jaxon Tregidga (CUYA)

54 – 163 – Matthew Denne (GCC)

55 – 164 – Nico Mendoza (AHC)

56 – 165 – Aaron Duran (Mt. SAC)

57 – 167 – Alex Morales (CIT)

58 – 170 – Ben Delgado (CUYA

Stay up to date on all this season's action by visiting COCAthletics.com and on social media at @COCathletics on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.
SCVNews.com