Canyons Golf Wins at Oakmont, De Luca Takes Turn as Medalist

By Jesse Muñoz/COC Sports Information Director

Freshman Dom De Luca won medalist honors for the first time this season and all six Cougars starters finished in the top-10 of the individual field as College of the Canyons stayed undefeated in conference play with a four-stroke victory over runner-up Santa Barbara City College at Oakmont Country Club on Monday, March 7.

Canyons has won four straight Western State Conference events on the year with four different Cougars having earned medalist honors this year.

On Monday, the Cougars carded a five-man score of 402 to edge Santa Barbara at 406. Ventura College was also in the mix at 410, good for third place. Glendale (432), Bakersfield (437), Citrus (459) and Antelope Valley (502) rounded out the back half of the field.

De Luca’s round of 78 tied with Steve Zeman of Ventura College for medalist honors.

Braden Threlkeld, one week removed from medalist honors at the Riverside Invitational, finished one back of the lead in third overall at 79. Noe Del Camp shared a similar fate, ending his day at 80 and tying for fourth place.

Magnus Hansen was eighth overall with a round of 82. Hugo Amsallem and Leo Cheng both reported to the clubhouse with rounds of 83, with only one counting towards the final Cougar tally. That total tied for 10th overall.

Canyons next competes at the WSC event hosted by Antelope Valley College on Monday, March 14 at Antelope Valley Country Club.

Team Scores

1. Canyons (402) 2. SBCC (406) 3. Ventura (410) 4. Glendale (432) 5. Bakersfield (437) 6. Citrus (459) 7. Antelope Valley (502) 8. Allan Hancock

Canyons Individual Scores Final

Dom De Luca (78, T-medalist); Braden Threlkeld (79, Third); Noe Del Campo (80, T-fourth); Magnus Hansen (73, T-eighth); Hugo Amsallem (83, T-10th) Leo Cheng (83, T-10th).

Field Individual Standings Top 15

1. 78 — Dom De Luca (COC); Steen Zeman (VC)

3. 79 — Braden Threlkeld (COC)

4. 80 — Noe Del Campo (COC); Kevin Keinlen (GCC)

6. 81 — Thomas DuFour (GCC); Nick Burns (VC)

8. 82 — Magnus Hansen (COC); Zack Garboski (VC)

10. 83 — Hugo Amsallem (COC); Leo Cheng (COC); Evan Colburn (VC); John Dearth (CIT); Diego Pallandino (SBCC)

15. 84 — Octavio Romero (BC)

