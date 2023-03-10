header image

March 10
2012 - John Hobbs, Hart Class of 1968, inducted into Country Music Hall of Fame [story]
John Hobbs
Canyons Golf Wins Conference Tourney in Santa Maria
| Friday, Mar 10, 2023
canyons golf 030723

College of the Canyons continued its first-place reign in the Western State Conference with two Cougars tying with a third player for medalist honors during the WSC event hosted by Allan Hancock at the Santa Maria Country Club on Monday, March 6.

Canyons saw sophomores Kieran Bye and Dom De Luca each shoot two-under-par rounds of 70, along with Hank Norman from Glendale College, to earn tourney medalist honors. The top finish represented De Lucas’ second medalist honors across four WSC tournaments.

COC carded a five-man score of 363, their lowest of the season to take the top spot in the team standings. Trailing the Cougars were Santa Barbara City College (379), Glendale College (385) and Citrus College (386). Bakersfield (402) claimed fifth place ahead of Ventura (412), Allan Hancock (432) and Antelope Valley (438).

Freshman Ben Stewart finished next for the Cougars standing alone in fifth place at an even par 72. COC freshman Paul Grimonpon was one stroke behind at 73 in a tie for the sixth-place position.

Previously sharing medalist honors in the last WSC tournament, Alexander Moores worked for a round of 78, good for 16th place.

Lastly, Xander Artois finished the day with a score of 81 in a shared 26th position, though his round was dropped from the final tally.

Canyons will next play at the WSC event hosted by the AVC Marauders at Antelope Valley Country Club on Monday, March 13. Tee time is scheduled for 10 a.m.

Team Scores

1. Canyons (363) 2. SBCC (379) 3. Glendale (385) 4. Citrus (386) 5. Bakersfield (402) 6. Ventura (412) 7. Allan Hancock (432) 8. AVC (438)

Canyons Individual Scores

Kieran Bye (72-T-medalist); Dom De Luca (72-T-medalist); Ben Stewart (72-5th); Paul Grimonpon (73-T6th); Alexander Moores (78-16th); Xander Artois (81-T26th)

Field Individual Top-28

1 – 70 – Dom De Luca (COC); Hank Norman (GCC); Kieran Bye (COC)

4 – 71 – Caleb Rodriguez (SBCC)

5 – 72 – Ben Stewart (COC)

6 – 73 – Paul Grimonpon (COC); Ryan Gay (SBCC)

8 – 75 – Daichi Nishisu (CIT); Josh Kim (GCC); Kabir Chadha (CIT); Murphy Scott (SBCC)

12 – 76 – Grant Harrer (BC)

13 – 77 – AJ Ryland (VC); Chris Ruiz (CIT); Tanner Klundt (AVC)

16 – 78 – Alexander Moores (COC)

17 – 79 – Andrew Shaklan (GCC); Blaine Radar (BC); Jacob Aaron (SBCC); Lorenzo Herrera (CIT); Troy Fulton (AHC); Zack Garboski (VC)

23 – 80 – Cian Dowling (GCC); Matt Ibarra (CIT); Matt Stinnett (BC)

26 – 81 – Henry Havemose (SBCC); Kevin Kienlen (GCC); Xander Artois (COC)

Stay up to date on all this season’s action by visiting the College of the Canyons Athletic department or following on social media at @COCathletics on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.
