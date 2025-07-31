Canyons Hires Erik Matheson to Lead Swim, Dive Program

The College of the Canyons Athletic Department has announced its hiring of former Loyola Marymount University women’s swim associate head coach Erik Matheson as the next head coach of the Cougars’ swim & dive program. Matheson begins his new role effective immediately.

“I’m honored and excited to accept the swim & dive head coach position at College of the Canyons,” said Matheson. “It’s apparent that the COC Athletic Department and the campus community value the student-athlete experience, something I value as well.”

Matheson takes leadership of both the men’s and women’s swim & dive teams following a 12-year run by former head coach Sean Kakumu, who announced his departure from the program in May. Matheson will also serve as an adjunct professor in the college’s kinesiology & physical education department.

Matheson brings more than 30 years of coaching experience at the high school, masters, club, community college and NCAA level.

He served as the associate head coach for LMU’s women’s swim team for three seasons prior to LMU announcing its decision to discontinue the program following the 2024 season.

Before arriving at LMU, Matheson served as head women’s swimming & diving coach at Western Colorado University for four seasons (2017-2021). He led the Mountaineers to their first individual NCAA Championship alongside with 10 Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference titles, while producing 12 NCAA All-Americans.

“Coach Matheson brings a unique combination of leadership and experience to the College of the Canyons swim & dive program,” said Matt Crater, Director of Athletics, Student Engagement & Student Support at the college. “His dedication to excellence and passion for developing student-athletes will benefit our entire athletic department. We are excited for the start of the swim & dive season next spring.”

Matheson also spent seven seasons at East Los Angeles College (2011-2017), serving as head coach for the women’s swim & dive and water polo teams, and was involved with the founding of the Monterey Park Aquatic Club (MPAC).

He also was an assistant coach of swimming & diving and head coach of men’s water polo at Santa Monica College during a 12-year stint with the Corsairs (1999-2010) that produced a trio of 3C2A Individual State Champions and 22 Western State Conference champions.

Matheson has also coached with Southern California Aquatics and the USA Swimming youth group Team Santa Monica.

“We are thrilled to welcome Coach Matheson to our swim & dive program,” said Chad Peters, Dean, Kinesiology, Health & Wellness, Fitness & Athletics. “His extensive experience, leadership and professionalism will be a tremendous asset to our student-athletes and will elevate our program to new heights.”

A former collegiate student-athlete himself, Matheson competed at California State University at Northridge before graduating with a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology with an emphasis in exercise science. He also holds a master’s degree in kinesiology biomechanics.

“I want to extend my sincere thanks to Chad Peters, Matt Crater and the entire search committee for this opportunity,” said Matheson. “I look forward to being a part of the continued success of College of the Canyons, the Cougars athletic department and the swim & dive program.”

College of the Canyons swim & dive competed at eight meets during the 2025 season including the Western State Conference Championships to conclude the year. Individually, freshman Sebastian Villalobos clocked a school-record time of 58.69 in the 100-yard breaststroke to place second at the WSC Championship meet.

