February 21
1923 - Newhall Chamber of Commerce organized; Albert Swall elected president [story]
Albert Swall
Canyons Improves to 8-1 After Home Win vs. Bakersfield
| Friday, Feb 21, 2020
home win

The Lady Cougars tennis program continues to win, this time in a home win defeating visiting Bakersfield College 7-2 on Thursday at the Cougar Courts.

Canyons (8-1, 4-1) began the day by sweeping is three doubles pairings then went on to win four of six singles matches vs. the Renegades (6-3, 2-3).

In the No. 1 slot it was Una Stanisavljevic (pictured above) winning in extra sets for the second time this week.

No. 3 singles player Taylor Cohen picked up another win while Mary MacAdam remained undefeated in the No. 4 position after her opponent retired in the third set. She improved to a perfect 9-0 on the season in the home win.

That undefeated streak was matched by No. 5 Jennifer Russell who continues to provide Canyons with a big boost.

COC will continue Western State Conference (WSC) play on Tuesday, Feb. 25, with a trip to Glendale College. First serve is set for 2 p.m.

Full match results are included below:

Doubles

1. Stanisavljevic/MacAdam (COC) defeats De La Cruz/Purvis (BC) — 8-2

2. Villarta/Cohen (COC) defeats Wernhart/Sill (BC) — 8-2

3. Hannah/Russell (COC) defeats Cedillo/Alderete (BC) — 8-2

Singles

1. Una Stanisavljevic (COC) defeats Grecia De La Cruz (BC) — 7-5, 2-6, 1-0

2. Nicole Villarta (COC) loses to Katelyn Wernhart (BC) — 6-3, 5-7, 0-1

3. Taylor Cohen (COC) defeats Hannah Purvis (BC) — 6-1, 6-4

4. Mary MacAdam (COC) defeats Tanya Cedillo (BC) — 2-6, 6-1, Retired

5. Jennifer Russell (COC) defeats Ella Sill (BC) — 6-2, 6-3

6. Jaclyn Wosk (COC) loses to Alexa Alderete (BC) — 4-6, 4-6

Stay up to date on all this season’s action by following the College of the Canyons Athletic department on social media at @COCathletics on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

— Story and photo by Jesse Muñoz/COC Sports Information Director
