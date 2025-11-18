Canyons Loses Last Second 82-81 to Chaffey College

College of the Canyons men’s basketball lost in heartbreaking fashion as visiting Chaffey College was able to beat the buzzer in a tight 82-81 final score at Lee Smelser Court on Saturday night, Nov. 15.

Canyons (2-3) saw sophomore Wyatt Wilson convert on a tip-in bucket with just eight seconds left to put the Cougars ahead at 81-80.

On the next sequence, Chaffey (2-3) misfired on a three-point attempt but came away with the rebound before using its last time out. The Panthers came out of the break and were able to score on Christian Walton’s inbound play layup as time expired.

Wilson finished the game with eight points and seven rebounds. Thomas Pickens and Dwayne Boston Jr. shared the team lead with 12 points each. Boston also led the team with nine rebounds.

Jeremiah Williams and Craig Irons led the reserves with each scoring 11 points and recording six rebounds. Williams also came away with three steals and three assists.

Canyons led by 17 points with 7:25 to go in the first half but didn’t score again until the 3:36 mark as Chaffey worked its way back into the game.

Logan Jereczek’s three-pointer with 10 seconds remaining in the half put the Panthers within single digits at 39-30.

Semaj Morris led Chaffey with 21 points off the bench including 12 in the second half. Walton was next with 18 in the game, with his game winner also giving him 12 in the final period.

The Cougars shot just over 44 percent in the game but struggled to a 3-for-25 mark from three-point territory.

COC’s three consecutive losses have come by a combined 11 points, including a pair of five-point deficits at the Irvine Valley College Classic earlier this month.

Canyons is back in action Wednesday, Nov. 19, at Long Beach City College. Tip is set for 5 p.m.

Stay up to date on all this season’s action by visiting COCAthletics.com and on social media at @COCathletics on X, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

Like this: Like Loading...