Canyons Men’s Golf Sends Five Players to Next Level

College of the Canyons will see a combined five players from the 2022 and 2023 men’s golf teams move on to four-year universities this fall after accomplished Cougar careers.

Sophomore Kieran Bye is set to tee off with Cal State Dominguez Hills for the 2024 season after dedicating two years at COC. Bye was an All-WSC select in his sophomore year. He tied for tourney medalist honors at Santa Maria Country Club in the fourth WSC tournament with his round of 72. As a freshman, Bye was a member of the squad that claimed the 2022 Men’s Golf Championship State Title where he worked for a two-day score of 141 (71/70).

Fellow sophomore Xander Artois was a member of the Cougars’ program for two-years and will attend Webber International University (WIU) in Florida next season. Artois participated in nine tournaments during the 2023 campaign, helping Canyons claim the program’s 12th consecutive Western State Conference (WSC) title. Artois was also a member of the 2022 state championship team.

COC will also see sophomores Liangan Wang and Bing Adam move on to the next level. Wang is headed to Menlo College in Atherton, CA while Adam will join Artois at WIU.

Leo Cheng, who completed his sophomore season with the Cougars in 2022, is also moving on to continue his career at UC San Diego. Cheng was a member of the 2022 State Championship squad playing for a round of 144 (71/73) at the two-day event.

