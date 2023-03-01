Canyons Men’s Golf Settles For Fifth at 16-Team Riverside Invitational

College of the Canyons competed at the Riverside City College Invitational Monday, Feb. 27 at Victoria Country Club, battling through inclement weather to settle for fifth place in the 16-team field from across the state.

Canyons carded a five-man score of 392 to slot into the fifth position. With a 10 a.m. tee-off, golfers competed through a cold and foggy, but calm, 46-degree day and still-soggy course conditions.

College of the Desert won the event at 371 followed by runner-up Santa Barbara City College (377), Saddleback College (379), Cuyamaca College (389) and Canyons.

COC freshman Paul Grimonpon led the Cougars for the day with a score of 75. That mark tied for 12th place finish in the field of 92 golfers.

Kieran Bye tied for 20th with his round of 77, followed by Dom De Luca and Alexander Moores in a shared 33rd position at 79. Xander Artois finished the day at 82 to tie for 53rd place. Ben Stewart tied for 62nd but his round of 83 dropped from the team’s final score.

Canyons will continue its Western State Conference schedule Monday, March 6 with tee-off scheduled for 10 a.m. at Santa Maria Country Club.

Full results from Monday’s event are included below.

Team Scores

1. College of the Desert (371) 2. Santa Barbara City (377) 3. Saddleback (379) 4. Cuyamaca (389) 5. Canyons (392) 6. Reedley (393) 7. Orange Coast (394) 8. Citrus (399) 9. Cypress (401) 10. Riverside City (404) T11. Glendale (406) T11. Ventura (406) 13. Mt. SAC (412) 14. Mt. JAC (420) 15. Antelope Valley (467)

Canyons Individual Scores

Paul Grimonpon (75-T12th), Kieran Bye (77-T20th), Dom De Luca and Alexander Moores (79-T33rd), Xander Artois (82-T53rd), Ben Stewart (83-T62nd)

Field Individual Standings (Top-70)

1 – 72 – Yuo Torii (COD); Ryan Gay (SBCC)

3 – 73 – Jeremy Kallmann (COD); Ryuki Torii (COD); Sam Carrillo (OCC); Aiden Valdez (SC); Eduardo Espinosa (CUY)

8 – 74 – Willis Panzarello (COD); Arthur Hess (SC); Brandon Winters (Mt. SAC); Miguel Villa (REED)

12 – 75 – Clayton Smith (SC); Murphy Scott (SBCC); Pual Grimonpon (COC); Kyle Harford (RCC)

16 – 76 – Joe Malone (Mt. SJC); Caleb Rodriguez (SBCC); Kabir Chadha (CIT); Hank Norman (GCC)

20 – 77 – Jack Shipton (SC); Ranson Fisher (CUY); Maximilian Fyke (CYP); Seamus Hunter (OCC); Jacob Aaron (SBCC); Henry Havenmose (SBCC); Kieran Bye (COC); Elias Pettersson (REED); Jacob Moller (REED)

29 – 78 – Chan Woo Suk (ECC); Lorenzo Herrera (CIT); Cian Dowling (GCC); Bingcheng Zheng (RCC)

33 – 79 – Ivan Sablan (COD); Kyle Lague (CUY); Joshua Calderon (VC); Dom De Luca (COC); Alexander Moores (COC)

38 – 80 – Carson Adams (SC); Nicholas Villa (CUY); Trent Fitzgerald (CUY); Alessandro Rivazza (CYP); Jordan Fahy (OCC); A.J. Ryland (VC); Chris Ruiz (CIT); Kevin Kienlan (GCC); Cameron Hartling (RCC)

47 – 81 – Cameron Winslow (COD); Berkecem Renda (CYP); Colin Pasitney (CYP); Vito Riccabona (SBCC); Zack Garboski (VC); Preston Harris (REED)

53 – 82 – Declan Lane (SC); Hampus Henriksson (CYP); Kobe Trujillo (Mt. SAC); Rogelio Carmona (Mt. SJC); Tanner Klundt (AVC); Braden Guerrero (OCC); Zach Iwashita (OCC); Ashtin Mount (CIT); Xander Artois (COC)

62 – 83 – Jacob Kerpan (Mt. SAC); Lucas Gawlak (Mt. SJC); Nathan Long (VC); Martin Alvarez (VC); Matt Ibarra (CIT); Ben Stewart (COC)

