Inside
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
August 23
1963 - First stretch of Antelope Valley 14 Freeway opens from east of Solemint Junction in Canyon Country to Red Rover Mine Road in Acton. [story]
AV Freeway
Canyons Names John Wissmath Women’s Basketball Coach
Tuesday, Aug 23, 2022

Coach.WissmathCollege of the Canyons has announced the appointment of longtime coach and Kinesiology & Physical Education faculty member John Wissmath as head coach of its women’s basketball program, effective immediately.

Wissmath follows in the footsteps of longtime women’s basketball head coach Greg Herrick, who retired in June.

“I’m fired up,” said Wissmath, who will also continue to lead the college’s softball program. “It’s going to be a grind this season, but we will be ready for the challenge.”

Wissmath recently completed his 15th year at the helm of COC softball having led that program to seven Western State Conference championships in that span. In 2022, he won his 350th career game at the college and has posted a winning percentage better than .630 during his tenure. He is also a multi-time WSC Coach of the Year award winner.

Prior to landing at COC, he amassed more than 250 wins and six straight postseason appearances for the softball program at Butte College.

A native of Bieber, Calif., Wissmath was a two-time All-American decathlete at California State University, Chico after two years at Shasta College, where he also competed in basketball and track & field.

In addition to holding a variety of high school and club level basketball coaching opportunities during his career, Wissmath has taught collegiate KPE basketball courses throughout his time at both Butte and COC.

“My coaching style is to bring a lot of energy and passion,” said Wissmath.

“We’re going to hustle, we’re going to be in shape, we’re going to play hard, have fun and continue the Cougars’ proud tradition,” he added.

Wissmath’s teams have also found success in the classroom with the softball program having previously been honored as a California Community College Athletic Association Scholar Team Award recipient, and his players consistently graduating and transferring to play at the four-year level.

“We are very excited to introduce John as head coach of our women’s basketball team,” said Chad Peters, COC Athletic Director. “His combination of energy, knowledge and versatility is the perfect fit for our program, and we are looking forward to a successful season, on and off the court.”

Canyons women’s basketball completed the 2021-22 season with a 20-8 overall record and 8-4 mark vs. conference opponents to finish second in the WSC, South Division. COC then picked up a home postseason victory over Orange Coast College in the CCCAA SoCal Regionals, before losing to Irvine Valley College the following round.

The Cougars finished the year ranked No. 12 in the state and No. 8 in Southern California according to the final statewide coaches poll.

COC is expected to return WSC, South Division Player of the Year and All-State First-Team forward Lulu Salloom, along with All-WSC First-Team point-guard Monique Febles for the 2022-23 season.

“The challenge this year will be to try and win a conference title and make it back to the postseason,” said Wissmath. “From there it’s trying to get to the state championship. Hard work and dedication will achieve success.”

Stay up to date on all this season's action by visiting the College of the Canyons Athletic department at COC Athletics.
TMU Women’s Soccer Falls to Raiders in Season Opener

TMU Women’s Soccer Falls to Raiders in Season Opener
Tuesday, Aug 23, 2022
The opening game of the 2022 season for The Master's University women's soccer team did not go as hoped as the Southern Oregon Raiders defeated the Mustangs 1-0 in front of a capacity crowd at a windy Reese Field in Newhall on Aug. 20.
FULL STORY...

Canyons Names John Wissmath Women’s Basketball Coach

Canyons Names John Wissmath Women’s Basketball Coach
Tuesday, Aug 23, 2022
College of the Canyons has announced the appointment of longtime coach and Kinesiology & Physical Education faculty member John Wissmath as head coach of its women's basketball program, effective immediately.
FULL STORY...

Matadors Best Dominguez Hills 3-1 in Final Exhibition Match

Matadors Best Dominguez Hills 3-1 in Final Exhibition Match
Monday, Aug 22, 2022
Jack Rhead scored twice as California State University, Northridge, defeated Cal State Dominguez Hills 3-1 in the final men’s soccer exhibition for the Matadors Saturday night at Matador Soccer Field.
FULL STORY...

Independence Day Classic Supports Cross Country Programs

Independence Day Classic Supports Cross Country Programs
Friday, Aug 19, 2022
On the 4th of July, the Santa Clarita Runners Club sponsored its annual Independence Day Classic. The Santa Clarita Runners Club has been hosting the Independence Day Classic for 38 years. It is the community’s oldest and largest ongoing race. Each year the club donates proceeds from the event to the high school cross-country teams in the Santa Clarita Valley.
FULL STORY...

Matadors, Cal Poly Pomona End in 1-1 Tie

Matadors, Cal Poly Pomona End in 1-1 Tie
Thursday, Aug 18, 2022
California State University, Northridge, and Cal Poly Pomona played to a 1-1 tie in men's soccer exhibition Wednesday at Matador Soccer Field.
FULL STORY...
