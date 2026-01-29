Canyons Opens Season at Two-Day Pt. Conception Open

College of the Canyons men’s golf began its quest for a third consecutive state championship by playing at the two-day Pt. Conception Open at La Purisima Golf Course Jan. 25-26.

The Cougars finished the opening round with a four-man score of 303 to trail only event leader College of the Desert (300) in the field of 16 schools from across the state. Santa Barbara City College (308) was third followed by Citrus College (313) and Ventura College (316) in the top five positions.

COC sophomore Jacques Struyf was the opening round medalist with his three-under-par round of 69.

Arnaud Bouhaniche (77), Jack Franklin (78) and Mason Turnbull (79) represented the other scoring marks for the Cougars.

Tom Issartelle (84) and Ed Beehag both had their opening round scores dropped for the COC team score.

Team Scores Day 1

1. Desert (300) 2. Canyons (303) 3. SBCC (308) 4. Citrus (313) 5. Ventura (316) 6. Cuyamaca (318) 7. San Juaquin Delta (321) 8. Victor Valley (325) 9. Riverside City (326) 10. Fresno City (334) 11. Bakersfield (344) 12. Modesto (355) 13. Glendale (359) 14. Allan Hancock (362) 15. Antelope Valley (368) 16. Taft (392)

Canyons Individual Scores Day 1

Jacques Struyf (69 – medalist); Arnaud Bouhaniche (77); Jack Franklin (78); Mason Turnbull (79); Tom Issartelle (84); Ed Beehag (85)

Stay up to date on all this season’s action by visiting COCAthletics.com and on social media at @COCathletics on X, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

Like this: Like Loading...