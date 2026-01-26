Canyons Picks Up First Conference Victory 59-55 Over West L.A.

The College of the Canyons women’s basketball team pulled out a 59-55 home victory over West L.A. College to earn its first conference victory on Wednesday night, Jan. 21 at the Cougar Cage.

Canyons (6-13, 1-4) snapped its five-game losing streak, which included four conference contests.

COC sophomore Vivianna Alvarado scored a career-high 30 points that included a 9-of-18 mark from the floor and a 10-of-13 performance from the charity stripe. Alvarado also finished with nine rebounds and three assists in the game.

Freshman Kathy Artiga helped the Cougars get off to a strong start with 10 points in the first quarter, eventually finishing with 19 in the game. Gabriella Valles controlled the glass to the tune of 15 rebounds and was major defensive presence with 12 blocks and three steals in the game. The freshman added five points and an assist on the offensive end.

COC took a 30-27 lead into halftime before outscoring West L.A. 17-11 in the final frame to ensure victory. Alvarado’s 12 points in the final quarter led the way. Valles also had six rebounds in the final 10 minutes.

West L.A. (0-19, 0-5) received 21 points from Kaylee McCruel while Shamari Blancher ended with a game-high 20 rebounds. The Wildcats converted on just 19-of-90 attempts for a team shooting mark of roughly 21 percent.

Stay up to date on all this season’s action by visiting COCAthletics.com and on social media at @COCathletics on X, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

Like this: Like Loading...