January 28
1850 - Death Valley '49er William Robinson dies in Soledad Canyon from drinking too much cool water [story]
Leaving Death Valley
Canyons Promise | Commentary by Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook
| Thursday, Jan 28, 2021

 

 

When it comes to planning for the future, we’ve all heard that bit of advice about keeping your feet on the ground and your head in the clouds.

In other words, dream big, but be practical. It’s well-meaning advice, but too often I think it leads people to sell themselves – and their dreams – short.

Personally, I look at that advice a little differently. The ground serves a purpose, yes, but not to keep you rooted. It’s a launch pad, a solid base from which to jump, and when you do, it gives you the power and momentum to reach what you want to achieve.

In fact, that’s how I see College of the Canyons. A solid foundation on which to build your future, and when you make the jump, it has given you the ability to land where you want to go next.

I like to say that you can start here at College of the Canyons and go anywhere. From the Olympics to professional sports, to stages, to courtrooms, to state capitals, to board rooms, to every imaginable professional setting, you will find former Cougars whose current success began right here at College of the Canyons.

One of the best opportunities to lay that foundation for the future you envision is our Canyons Promise program. It is available for first-time college students, so it is ideal for high school seniors graduating in 2021.

Launched in 2017, Canyons Promise helps students achieve their educational goals by paying tuition and fees for up to two years of full-time study. You read that correctly: Two years of college. No tuition.

But Canyons Promise offers more than just free tuition. It provides students with high-touch student support and ongoing academic and career counseling that is proven effective in helping them achieve their goals, whether they are looking to transfer to a University of California or California State University campus, or private college, or obtain the skills needed to launch a career and get to work in a high-demand, high-paying field. Our 2019 cohort of Canyons Promise students earned a cumulative 3.30 grade point average, with 46 percent choosing to enroll in our Honors program.

“It’s helped me be more focused on what I’m going to do, so it’s made my plans bolder and made me feel more confident,” a Canyons Promise alumna said of the program’s impact on her success.

To be eligible for Canyons Promise, students must be California residents (or AB 540-eligible) and enrolling in college for the first time. To apply for Canyons Promise, students submit College of the Canyons applications for the summer and fall 2021 semesters, as well as the Promise Sign-up Form and the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), and complete COC’s assessment, advisement and orientation steps.

Those who are accepted into the program will get a head start on college this summer. By completing two summer College Skills courses and participating in our Promise Orientation and exciting College Welcome Day, students will begin the fall semester with the preparation and focus to transition successfully into college.

The deadline for applying and completing the necessary steps to be part of Canyons Promise is May 1, 2021. It seems far away, but with all the excitement that marks the last semester of high school, it will pass quickly. I highly encourage students and their families to take the opportunity to complete all the required steps as soon as possible.

Canyons Promise can serve as the foundation to the future you imagine.

 

Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook serves as chancellor of College of the Canyons. For more information about Canyons Promise, visit www.canyons.edu/promise.
