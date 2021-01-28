Canyons Promise | Commentary by Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook

|
|
|
1850 - Death Valley '49er William Robinson dies in Soledad Canyon from drinking too much cool water [story]
Launched in 2017, Canyons Promise helps students achieve their educational goals by paying tuition and fees for up to two years of full-time study.
The National Weather Service placed the Santa Clarita Valley on a Flash Flood Watch for Thursday, Jan. 28, as the valley is expected to see heavy rains and possible thunderstorms during the next few days.
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Wednesday confirmed 307 new deaths and 6,917 new cases of confirmed COVID-19 countywide, and Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Valencia late Tuesday reported its 113th COVID fatality since the pandemic began.
The MAIN’s latest virtual series, “Food Sessions,” will return with a mouthwatering new episode on Thursday, January 28, at 7 p.m.
Nearly a year into a pandemic that gobbled up millions of jobs and caused double-digit jobless rates, California's Employment Development Department is still mired one of the largest — and most costly — bureaucratic failures in state history.
Santa Clarita Public Library officials have announced the return of their popular annual reading program, "One Story One City," with a delicious new book selection.
Caltrans officials announced shortly before noon on Wednesday that the Grapevine had reopened for through traffic with California Highway Patrol escorts.
BioSolar, Inc. (OTC: BSRC), a Santa Clarita-based developer of green energy technologies, announced Sunday that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with a single institutional investor to purchase in a private placement offering 83,333,334 shares of common stock (or common stock equivalents in lieu thereof) and warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 83,333,334 shares of common stock.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors learned Tuesday there are four legal options for removing county Sheriff Alex Villanueva, who has been accused of a lack of leadership and obstructing oversight, among other issues.
California Public Utilities Commission members asked Southern California Edison officials to address the power company’s “mistakes” and “operational gaps” that led to widespread power shutoffs over the past few months, during a webcast meeting Tuesday.
Raymond Magana of Santa Clarita pleaded guilty Tuesday to a federal criminal charge that he fraudulently obtained more than $1 million in Paycheck Protection Program or PPP loans for his sham companies by submitting fake tax documents and fraudulent employee information.
On Tuesday, California's non-partisan State Auditor released the results of an audit of the Employment Development Department or EDD originally called for by members of the Senate Republican Caucus last summer.
On behalf of more than two dozen partner agencies, Assistant Director in Charge Kristi K. Johnson of the FBI’s Los Angeles Field Office announced the results of "Operation Lost Angels,” an initiative which began on January 11 and recently culminated in the recovery of 33 children.
1970 - Gov. Ronald Reagan appoints Adrian Adams as Newhall's first "second" judge [story]
Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley took part in the “Zonta Says NO to Violence Against Women” campaign from Nov. 25 - Dec. 10, 2020.
One year ago (Tuesday), the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health announced its first case of the novel coronavirus.
With COVID-19 vaccine appointments booked at Los Angeles County sites through the end of the week, Public Health officials assured those who received their first dose are guaranteed their second — but confusion over the scheduling process prompted officials to clarify the situation Tuesday.
CBRE announced the sale of Sierra Crest Center, a neighborhood retail and office center in Santa Clarita, to a joint venture group for $9.9 million.
Built in the 19th century, the Pioneer Oil Refinery in Newhall played a pivotal role in the early development of the Santa Clarita Valley.
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a video/teleconferencing special meeting via Zoom on Wednesday, Jan. 27, beginning with a closed session at 4:00 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 5:00 p.m.
Five Point Holdings, LLC recently announced the sale of additional homesites at its Valencia community, previously known as Newhall Ranch, and the lineup of homebuilders for the first phase of the community.
As COVID-19 vaccination continues for health care workers and those over 65, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Monday California is looking to prioritize the next phases of vaccination efforts by age, rather than occupation.
Tejon Ranch Co. declared victory for its 8,000-acre Grapevine mixed-use development after a Kern County Superior Court judge ruled against an Arizona-based environmental group that dubbed the project “damaging.”
