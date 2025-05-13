header image

Canyons Sees Four Qualify to Compete at 3C2A State Championships
| Tuesday, May 13, 2025

College of the Canyons track completed its run at the 3C2A Southern California Regional Championships at Saddleback College on Saturday, May 10, with the Cougars’ contingent seeing four athletes advance to the state meet.

Canyons was led by its women’s team, which featured a trio of individual competitors, entered after qualifying for the finals portion of the regional meet.

COC freshman Hazel Rhodes was the top performer on the women’s side after placing fifth in the 400m (56.36). She next moves on to the 3C2A State Championship meet.

Victoria Jamison will also see her season continue at the state meet after placing sixth in the 5,000m run at a pace of 19:36.93. The freshman also competed for Canyons at the 2024 3C2A Cross Country State Championships back in November.

Freshman Monique Fulling competed in both the 110h (6th/15.63) and 400h (8th/1:11.17) but narrowly missed the cut to advance.

On the men’s side it was Antonio Moore running to a second-place result in the 110h (14.89) with the freshman also able to punch his ticket to the state championship meet.

COC freshman Gavin Dion also advances to the state championships after finishing eighth in the 1500m at 4:05.43.

The four individual student-athletes representing Canyons tops the number sent to the state championships in 2024.

The 2025 Track & Field State Championships will take place May 16-17, at College of San Mateo. A full performance list is included here. Live stream coverage will also be provided by BAOSN.TV.

Stay up to date on all this season’s action by visiting COCAthletics.com and on social media at @COCathletics on X, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.
