Canyons Sending Four from State Championship Squad to Next Level

College of the Canyons men’s golf is sending four players from its 2025 3C2A State Championship team on to compete at the four-year level. The achievement was highlighted at the on-campus signing ceremony on Friday, May 30.

Owen Crockett, Ethan Posthumus and Robert Scribner were all in attendance, with a fourth student-athlete, Carson Diaz, unable to attend.

The four signings cap another successful season on the links for Canyons, which captured Western State Conference, 3C2A Southern California Regional and 3C2A State Championships in 2025. Additionally, Diaz won the 3C2A Individual State Championship.

The team state title was the second straight for the Cougars, and the 12th in program history. Diaz is the men’s golf program’s fourth individual state champion. The WSC championship was the 14th straight for Canyons, and 29th overall.

Crockett is headed to the University of British Columbia in Vancouver. A member of both state championships squads, Crockett was a member of the 2025 3C2A All-SoCal Team after placing fifth at the regional championship tournament with a 36-hole score of 144 (70/74). In 2024, Crockett earned All-State team honors after finishing third (146-75/71) at the state championships held at Sandpiper Golf Club. Crockett was also named one of six Academic Excellence Award Winners during the athletic department’s annual student-athlete achievement dinner. The British Columbia native is now heading home after also earning All-WSC Team honors in both his seasons at COC.

Posthumus is moving on to California State University, Northridge. After helping the Cougars claim a state championship in 2024, Posthumus returned to enjoy a strong sophomore campaign. Also a British Columbia transplant, Posthumus won the 2025 WSC Individual Championship after carding a pair of under-par rounds (70/71). During the regular season, Posthumus earned tournament medalist honors on five occasions, including the final four WSC events. At the SoCal Championships he finished runner-up in the individual standings, just a stroke behind the eventual regional champ. Posthumus concluded the season by placing third (149-70/79) and earning All-State honors at the state championship tourney played at Bayonet Golf Course.

Scribner, who attended Lighthouse Christian Academy in Santa Monica, competed in six events for the Cougars across his two seasons of competition, including the annual Pt. Conception Open and the 2024 3C2A State Preview event. Also included in that total were three WSC events. He now takes his talents to California State University, Dominguez Hills.

Diaz is expected to soon sign with University of California, Riverside after a season in which he claimed the 2025 3C2A Individual State Championship. Diaz fired off rounds of 73 and 75 at the state championship event before eventually taking the top spot in a playoff. The Notre Dame Sherman Oaks high school graduate played just a single season with the Cougars.

