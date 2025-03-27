Canyons Serves Up 6-3 Win Over L.A. Mission

College of the Canyons women’s tennis played to a 6-3 home win over L.A. Mission College on Tuesday, March 25 with the Cougars winning five of six singles matches to earn the conference victory.

Canyons (4-12, 4-8) has now won two of its last three matches after splitting a road doubleheader with Antelope Valley College. Tuesday’s match vs. L.A. Mission (6-8, 6-6) was live streamed to fans free of charge, which marked a program first for the Cougars.

COC trailed 2-1 after the completion of doubles play but was able to rebound in a big way later in the match.

The duo of Em Porter and Bella Solomon picked up a point from the No. 3 doubles position winning 8-4 to get Canyons on the board.

In singles play, the Cougars scored wins in the No. 2 through No. 6 positions.

COC freshman Baylee Renfro cruised to a win (6-0, 6-1) in the No. 2 spot with Frankie Spadoni following suit from the No. 3 position (6-3, 6-2).

Solomon earned another point for her side with an easy win (6-1, 6-1) from the No. 4 pairing.

Izzy Leifheit took an opening-set loss but battled back to also find victory (5-7, 6-3, 6-1) for the Cougars in the No. 5 slot.

Leilani Figalan rounded out the match with her singles win at No. 6 (6-4, 6-4).

Canyons will close out the conference schedule with a road trip to Ventura College on March 27, followed by a final home match vs. Glendale College at noon on Friday, March 28.

The Western State Conference Singles & Doubles Championships will be played April 1-5, at the Ojai Athletic Club.

Doubles

Singles

Stay up to date on all this season’s action by COCAthletics.com and on social media at @COCathletics on X, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...