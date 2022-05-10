Canyons Softball Sees Nine Earn All-Western State Conference Honors

Story and photos by Mari Kneisel/COC Sports Information

College of the Canyons produced nine Cougars with All-Western State Conference, East Division honorees for the 2022 season.

Freshmen Allyson Melgar, Ashlynn Heck, Lisa Motz and Julia Fuentes were all named to the All-Western State First-Team.

Heck’s .440 batting average was the highest on the team and fifth highest in the Western State, East Division. Appearing in 39 games, the center fielder led the squad in total hits (59), runs (44) and triples (10). Heck also claimed the teams highest on base percentage (.462) and slugging percentage (.746).

Playing in 40 games, Melgar tied Heck for the most RBIs (35) and had the highest number of home runs (5) and doubles (15) on the season. She was second on the team with her batting average (.426) and on-base percentage (.460).

Melgar also led her team from the circle in 18 games (15 completed), producing 13 wins, the third highest in the WSC. She harbored a 2.85 ERA throughout her 135 innings of work, rendering 87 strikeouts and had one save on the season.

Motz controlled the game from behind home plate and claimed the highest number of stolen bases for the Cougars. The freshman catcher played in 39 games producing a .409 batting average, .427 on-base percentage and a .654 slugging percentage. She brought in 22 RBIs and found her way around the bases 34 times.

Fuentes, who attended Valencia High School, was second on the team in RBIs (33) and produced 25 runs on the season. In her 37 games attended, Fuentes rang in a .373 batting average and .431 on-base percentage.

Second-Team honorees for the Cougars include freshmen Memorie Muñoz, Alyssa Silva, Brianne Tall and Samantha Flores.

Muñoz finished the regular season with a .257 batting average, manufacturing seven RBIs and 12 runs.

Silva found herself third on the team in runs (32) and brought in eight RBIs producing a .282 batting average in her 38 games played.

Tall, Canyons left fielder, batted a .279 in her 40 games, racking up 26 runs and claiming 27 RBIs.

Flores led her team from the circle for 123 and 1/3 innings, securing an 11-10 record with a 4.02 ERA and issuing 67 strikeouts.

Honorable mention for the Cougars included freshmen Sabrina Englebrecht who finished the regular season with a .293 batting average. The first baseman, brought in 12 RBIs and five runs in her 26 games played.

Canyons (24-15-1, 8-4) finished the regular season batting a .328, fourth in the conference.

The Cougars are entered in the California Community College Athletic Association Southern California Regional Playoffs.

