Canyons Stays Hot, Takes Pair at Spring Classic

College of the Canyons baseball continued its hot hitting while picking up a pair of victories at the annual three-day Spring Classic Tournament hosted by Allan Hancock College March 19-21.
Canyons (9-14) has now won five of its last six contests after registering wins over Merced College and East L.A. College sandwiched around a 3-1 loss to El Camino College. The Cougars’ tourney run comes on the heels of a three-game sweep over conference opponent Citrus College.
COC outscored its opponents by 37-15 margin during the three-game stand in Santa Maria, with the Cougars erupting for a 25-7 victory in the opener over Merced. Canyons saw freshman slugger Jose Mariano tee off on three home runs in the game, with Andrew Sherrell and Reid Farrell also leaving the yard. Mariano finished the contest with eight RBI. Starter Kyler Fruede earned the win after allowing two runs on five hits.
The Cougars’ bats were held at bay in a 3-1 loss to El Camino the following day. Canyons didn’t get on the board until Sherrell’s RBI single in the eighth inning. Alex Freund and Farell both logged a pair of hits in the game.
Canyons bounced back with a 12-7 victory over East L.A. in the finale, reaching double digit run totals for the fifth time in its last six outings. Five Cougars finished with multi-hit efforts led by Frankie Malagon, who finished three-for-five with a home run in the game. COC overcame a 6-0 deficit to win the game.
Heavy winds, desert heat and difficult pin placements battered The Master's University men's golf team, which traveled to Bullhead City, Ariz. to compete in The Battle at Laughlin Ranch Golf Club March 24-25.
College of the Canyons played to a 10-4 conference victory at Glendale College on Thursday, March 20 to snap a five-game skid, with Jeniece Jimenez and Avery Alvarez both blasting home runs in the decisive victory.
College of the Canyons men's golf won a second straight conference event, its fifth of the season, while seeing all six players finish in the top 15 of the field's individual standings during a productive day at Crystalaire Country Club on Monday, March 17.
The county of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation has announced the return of its Spring Parks After Dark season with free family art and cultural activities at 33 park locations, including Santa Clarita.
The city of Santa Clarita will be hosting four informational meetings to discuss proposed increases to the Landscape Maintenance District (LMD) assessments for three zones in the Saugus neighborhood, including portions of Canyon Heights Zone T-62, Shadow Hills Zone T-48 and Bouquet Canyon Zone T-44.
The Santa Clarita Artists Association will celebrate its 2025 Spring Art Festival and Sale at Le Chene French Cuisine. Enjoy art in the beautiful gardens at Le Chene on Sunday, April 27, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Science Talks Series will host a Garden Walk at College of the Canyons Canyon Country Campus, 9-11 a.m. Friday, May 2 at the College of the Canyons Canyon Country Campus, 17200 Sierra Highway, Santa Clarita, CA 91351.
On Monday, March 24, 2025, a supervisor over the Scientific Services Bureau became aware of a notice from a DNA testing kit manufacturer indicating that a specific lot of kits were prone to intermittently poor performance with potential to cause incomplete results or profiles.
In a continued effort to combat the opioid crisis and save lives, Action Drug Rehab is launching a monthly Narcan giveaway, starting Sunday, April 6th from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m located at 22722 Soledad Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA.
Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger strongly supports Public Works’ recent request to FEMA for the inclusion of debris removal from commercial, residential, and non-residential properties impacted by the Eaton, Hurst, Palisades, and Sunset Fires. Barger issued the following statement today:
The Assembly Military and Veterans Affairs Committee, Chaired by Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, held an informational hearing today, where multiple experts - including the Adjutant General of the California Military Department and the Deputy Secretary of the California Department of Veterans Affairs - spoke with grave concern about the impact federal cuts have already had for veterans in California.
When two massive earthquakes (magnitudes 7.7 and 7.6) devastated southern and central Turkey in February 2023, they did more than destroy towns and villages — they brought communities together in unexpected solidarity.
If you’ve ever seen “Whose Line is it Anyway,” you’ll know what to expect when you come to see The Society perform their brand of hilarious and clean improv comedy live on stage at The MAIN in Old Town Newhall on Saturday, April 5, 8-10 p.m.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond has announced that 336 elementary schools have been selected for the prestigious 2025 California Distinguished Schools Program. Ten schools in the Santa Clarita Valley were chosen for the honor.
