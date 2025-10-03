header image

October 3
1918 - Box-office superstar William S. Hart promotes 4th series of Liberty Loan (World War I) bonds, which went on sale Sept. 28 [story]
William S. Hart
Canyons Suffers 34-13 Road Loss at No. 15 Cerritos College
| Friday, Oct 3, 2025

College of the Canyons football was downed 34-13 at No. 15 Cerritos College on Saturday, Sept. 27, as the Cougars fell to 1-1 in National Division, Central League play.

Canyons (1-4, 1-1) trailed 17-0 midway through the second quarter before getting back in the game with a pair of scores prior to halftime.

COC freshman kicker Justin Assadi connected on a 35-yard field goal with 3:55 to go in the half that cut the lead at 17-3 and started the comeback bid.

The Cougars then forced Cerritos (4-1, 2-0) into a quick three-and-out before sending the offense back to work.

In the final possession of the half COC freshman quarterback Jazel Riley IV led an eight-play, 85-yard drive that concluded with a 12-yard touchdown pass to Joseph Saenz. Assadi’s PAT made it a 17-10 contest headed into the break.

Riley finished the game 10-of-25 for 148 yards and the touchdown toss.

Saenz led the Cougars with five receptions for 43 yards in the game, while Jared Mims was the leader with 78 receiving yards on a pair of catches. Freshman running back Isaiah Rameau continued to find running room with 93 yards on 17 carries.

Canyons benefitted from a roughing the kicker penalty on its first drive of the second half with Riley and company eventually getting all the way down to the Falcons’ three-yard line before settling for another field goal attempt. Assadi converted from 21 yards out to put the Cougars within clawing distance at 17-13.

COC then attempted an onside kick, which Cerritos recovered at the 50-yard line. Canyons would get no closer, as Cerritos put together three more scoring drives, including a final touchdown with 4:27 to go in the game to close things out.

Falcons quarterback Jeremiah Calvin finished 18-of-24 for 303 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Cerritos also featured an active receiving corps with Charles Clinto II leading the team with six catches for 118 yards and a touchdown.

Canyons got to Calvin four times on the night with defensive lineman Adonte Medley finishing the game with a pair of sacks to go with five total tackles. Judah Plett and Nicholas Tonga also combined for a sack, and Matthew Cordova also got home for a QB takedown.

Mylan Walker led the Cougars with seven total tackles, with Datavius Bledsoe and Dylan McIntosh both finishing with six.

The Cougars will head into a bye week before returning to action on Thursday, Oct. 9, vs. No. 9 Fullerton College in another Southern California Football Association, National Division, Central League contest.

That game will begin at 5 p.m., with the college also hosting its annual Homecoming Celebration festivities beginning at 3:30 p.m.

Stay up to date on all this season’s action by COCAthletics.com and on social media at @COCathletics on X, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.
Friday, Oct 3, 2025
The College of the Canyons softball program is inviting fans of all ages to attend a special Movie Night under the stars at Whitten Field on Friday, Oct. 17.
FULL STORY...

SCVNews.com