Canyons Sweeps Doubleheader from Imperial Valley in Home Opener

College of the Canyons softball was quick in claiming a pair of non-conference wins on Saturday, Feb. 8, sweeping its doubleheader vs. Imperial Valley College in commanding fashion.

Canyons (2-1) rebounded from its season-opening loss at Cypress College in a big way, needing the minimum five innings in both victories of its first homestand.

The Cougars outscored Imperial Valley (2-6) by a combined score of 28-2, taking the first game 11-2, then running away in a 17-0 victory during the afternoon affair. COC did not bat in the fifth inning of either contest.

COC freshman Akane Gonzalez earned her first win in the opener, pitching all five innings and allowing two runs, one earned, on four hits and a walk. Gonzalez also fanned four in the outing.

Gonzalez got plenty of run support from the Canyons lineup, which recorded six extra base hits and drew four walks in the shortened game.

Brooke Petretti finished the game one for three with a triple, two runs and three RBIs to lead the pack.

Grace Dias drove in two runs of her own on a one for three day, while Yahali Gonzalez also scored a pair of runs in the game.

The Cougars did the bulk of their damage in the fourth inning with Petretti’s RBI three-bagger and Jeniece Jimenez later brining her in to score on an RBI groundout.

In the second game it was COC sophomore Nichole Muro going the whole way in her first win, and shutout, of the season. She allowed three hits and struck out two in the shortened outing.

Canyons wasted no time in putting runs on the board in support of Muro, building a 6-0 lead through the first three innings.

The lineup then erupted for 11 runs in the fourth inning with big hits coming from Dias, Gabby Wensley, Alexia Mejia and Skylar Vanole.

Petretti capped the inning with a two-run homer for the day’s final runs.

Top Performers Game 1 – W (11-2)

Grace Dias – 1-for-3, R, 2 RBI, SB

Akane Gonzalez – W (1-0), 4 H, 2 R, ER, BB, 3 K

Yahali Gonzalez – 0-for-1, 2 BB, 2 R

Jeniece Jimenez – 1-for-3, BB, R

Brooke Petretti – 1-for-3, 3B, 2 R, 3 RBI

Top Performers Game 2 – W (17-0)

Jeniece Jimenez –3-for-4, 3B, 2 R, RBI

Alexia Mejia – 2-for-3, 2B, 2 R, 2 RBI

Nichole Muro – W (1-2), 5 IP, 3 H, 2 K

Brooke Petretti – 1-for-2, BB, HR, 4 R, 3 RBI, 2 SB

Gabby Wensley –2-for-3, 2B, R, 3 RBI

Upcoming Schedule

Canyons is scheduled to host another non-conference doubleheader vs. Santa Barbara City College on Tuesday, Feb. 11. Game times are slated for noon and 2 p.m.

The homestand continues Thursday, Feb. 13, with Fullerton College scheduled in a 2:30 p.m. start time.

Stay up to date on all this season’s action by visiting COCAthletics.com and on social media at @COCathletics on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube

