Canyons Sweeps Doubleheader from Santa Barbara

College of the Canyons softball swept its non-conference doubleheader over Santa Barbara City College at Whitten field on Tuesday, Feb. 11, taking both games in five innings while running its win streak to four games.

Canyons (4-1) handed visiting Imperial Valley College the same fate over the weekend, with both of those games also coming in a run-shortened five-inning format. The Cougars have outscored their opponents by a combined 46-5 margin over that span.

On Tuesday, COC was aided by 19 stolen bases, including 14 in the second game, and worked for 12 walks alongside some timely hitting to down the Vaqueros.

SBCC (0-2), playing in its season opener, was limited to just five hits on the day and committed four errors in the first contest.

After falling behind 1-0 in the first frame, the Cougars lineup wasted no time in reclaiming a 4-1 advantage.

Skylar Vanole extended things to 5-1 with an infield popup that netted a run in the second inning.

In the fourth, Jeniece Jimenez‘ RBI triple brought in two more Canyons runs before Krista Viereck‘s pinch hit double plated Jimenez at 9-2. A bases-loaded walk by Yahali Gonzalez in the fifth ended the game at 10-2.

Nichole Muro (2-1) earned the win allowing the two runs on three hits and five walks. She also fanned six batters.

In the second contest it was Akane Gonzalez (2-0) taking her turn in the circle and holding SBCC to a single run across four innings of work. She notched four strikeouts and walked a batter in the winning effort.

Gabby Wensley also pitched an inning of relief, allowing just one hit.

Already leading 4-1 in the fourth, Canyons broke the game wide open on Vanole’s two-run triple in which she also came around to score, the result of an infield error. Two batters later Jimenez doubled in Petretti and the Cougars were in firm control at 7-1.

Vanole drove home another run on an RBI fielder’s choice before Petretti’s RBI single scored Mia Reese and ended the game at 9-1.

Top Performers Game 1, W (10-2)

Top Performers Game 2, W (9-1)

Upcoming Schedule

Canyons is scheduled to travel to Saddleback College for another non-conference doubleheader on Saturday, Feb. 15. Those games are set for noon and 2 p.m.

The Cougars return home Tuesday, Feb. 18, with Cypress College scheduled in a 2 p.m. start time.

Stay up to date on all this season’s action by visiting COCAthletics.com and on social media at @COCathletics on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

