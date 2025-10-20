Canyons Sweeps West L.A. at the Cougar Cage

College of the Canyons women’s volleyball worked quickly in earning a 3-0 conference win over visiting West L.A. College at the Cougar Cage on Wednesday, Oct 15 behind a balanced attack that saw 12 players score points. Set scores were 25-11, 25-10, 25-10.

Canyons (6-11, 4-1) has won four of its last five outings to begin conference play. The sweep was also the first for COC this season.

Wednesday’s match lasted just over 60 minutes as the Cougars quickly got to work against a West L.A. (3-12, 1-4) team that struggled to find its footing.

The Cougars had four players top the five-kill plateau, including Katelyn Nelson who finished with the team-high at seven. Nelson hit .375 for the match and added three digs with a pair of block assists.

Landon Poirier put down five kills on eight attacks on an ultra-efficient night that also included four digs and a block assist. Rylee Booth and Sofia Miranda both ended with five kills in the match.

Amey Nono recorded a match-high 17 digs. Jazmine Muñoz was next with eight digs, alongside 11 assists. Muñoz also finished with a team-high three aces.

Morgan Dumlao led with 12 assists and added seven digs with two aces. Booth added seven digs while Addison DeGard had six.

Megan Moreno, Martina Neveleff, Nelson, Adrianna Pakes, and Poirier were all active at the net throughout the match, combining for eight block assists across the three sets.

Jorgia Horwedel sent over a pair of aces, with DeGard and Pakes each serving up aces of their own.

Looking ahead, it will be COC road tripping to Citrus College at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 22.

The Cougars currently sit second in the Western State Conference, South Division standings a game behind conference leader Santa Monica College (16-4, 5-0).

