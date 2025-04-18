Canyons Swim Competes at Day One of WSC Championships

College of the Canyons Swim opened day one of the Western State Conference Championships at Santa Monica College on Thursday, April 17, with the Cougars finishing the opening round of events sixth among the 10 competing programs.

Canyons freshman Sebastian Villalobos led the Cougars with a fifth-place finish in the 200-yard Individual Medley with his time 2:03.97.

Diego Rozbruch also posted a top-10 finish with his time of 23.37 in the 50-yard freestyle placing him 10th.

Ethan Thai also competed in the 50-yard freestyle, finishing 19th at 25.92.

In the relay events, COC’s team of Villalobos, Rozbruch, Thai and Daniel Cardenas placed seventh in the 200-yard freestyle relay at a time of 1:42.61.

That same combination also placed eighth in the 400-yard medley relay at a pace of 4:15.84.

With day one in the books, Canyons will continue to compete at the WSC Championships with events scheduled April 18-19. Preliminary heats will be conducted during the morning sessions with finals events taking place each afternoon.

To view competition results visit www.swimcloud.com/results/341194/topteams/.

