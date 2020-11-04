header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
87°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
November 4
1849 - William Manly & John Rogers set out from Death Valley to find help for stranded Bennett-Arcan party [story]
W.L. Manly
Canyons Swimmers Feeling Empowered After ‘Escape from Alcatraz’
| Wednesday, Nov 4, 2020
alcatraz
College of the Canyons swim & dive student-athletes Tim Lim, Sierra Young and Chloe Riddle huddle up moments before hitting the waters surrounding the Alcatraz Island shoreline during the 2020 "Alcatraz Swim with the Centurions" race on Oct. 4. | Photo: Chloe Riddle / COC swim & dive.

 

For the three College of the Canyons swimmers who competed in the 2020 Alcatraz Swim with the Centurions race on Oct. 4, the feelings of personal accomplishment, athletic confidence, and self-empowerment — along with a newfound love for open water swimming — continue to endure in the weeks since the trio successfully made it off “the Rock.”

“My only goal was to finish without being bitten by a shark,” joked sophomore Sierra Young, who participated in the famed open water event for the first time in 2020. “I gained a true and complete understanding that anything is impossible if you do not try. And I realized that I’m stronger than I think.”

The decision to enter the race was a spontaneous one, which came about amidst the boredom and inactivity of quarantine, and inspired by legendary 35-year Hart High School swim coach Steve Neale.

“When I was on the swim team at Hart, Coach Neale told us about doing this ‘Escape from Alcatraz’ race every year, and from the moment he told us I knew I wanted to do it one day,” said Young. “Years later, in quarantine, my friends and I were discussing triathlons and open water races in general. It was in this discussion that I remembered Mr. Neale’s ‘Escape from Alcatraz’ swim.

“My teammates and I immediately registered for the race,” Young explained. “It was extremely spontaneous! But we figured we had the time to train for it.”

COC swimmers Chloe Riddle and Tim Lim joined Young to form the three-person team required to register, despite each only having limited experiences with open water swimming.

“Open water swimming is a lot different than pool swimming because of the current, waves, and other environmental factors like not seeing where you are going,” said Riddle, who also swam at Hart before competing at Canyons as a freshman during the shortened 2020 season.

“But swimming at COC has made me a better swimmer than I ever was before,” Riddle stated, “and because of that I knew that I could do an open water race if I just trained a bit more.”

Tim Lim, the third member of the Canyons trio, also had environmental factors on his mind when registering for the race.

“I was a bit nervous, not by the race distance itself but more of the environment,” said Lim, who attended Saugus High School before competing as a freshman at COC in 2020. “I didn’t know how cold the water was going to be. Another aspect of open water swimming that worried me was the marine life. Thankfully, I had no encounters.”

Hosted by Water World Swim, the 1.25-mile ‘Alcatraz Swim’ race begins in the waters just beyond the Alcatraz Island shoreline and ends on the shore, in nearby Aquatic Park.

The race is modeled after the historic ‘Escape from Alcatraz’ prison break on June 11, 1962 involving inmates Frank Morris and John and Clarence Anglin, in which the group managed to chip through their cement cell walls before eventually entering the frigid waters of San Francisco Bay surrounding Alcatraz Federal Penitentiary. The three allegedly made it to shore, having never been seen again.

The events leading up to the incident were later depicted in the 1979 film “Escape from Alcatraz” starring Clint Eastwood, which had been adapted from a book by the same title.

Today, experienced swimmers of all ages annually take the plunge into those same frigid waters, sharing that same exhilarating journey in an open water race event that originally began in 2001.

While the distance and harsh conditions of the race might scare off some potential entrants, Young, Riddle and Lim felt their training as part of the COC swim & dive program would be more than enough preparation, despite their lack of open water experience.

“For every swim practice, we swim well over a mile. My mentality going into the Alcatraz race was to treat it like practice and keep my pace and energy levels consistent,” said Young. “Training with my coaches and team last season not only got me into the best shape of my entire life, but helped me develop a strong and motivated mentality.”

Riddle and Lim both seemed to concur.

“Swimming at COC has made me a better swimmer than I ever was before,” said Riddle. “I knew that with all the training I’ve done with Coach Sean (Kakumu) and Coach Erik (Johnson), I could finish this race and it would be a fun experience.”

“Last season at COC helped tremendously,” said Lim, “Our coaches have always helped us push our comfort zone, and a race like this was the ultimate test.”

Nevertheless, in the weeks leading up to the October race each swimmer spent some time independently training in the waters of Southern California beaches, and mentally preparing for this new endeavor.

Oddly enough, they decided not to tell their coaches about the upcoming race.

“We actually didn’t tell them we were doing the race because we thought that Sean might make us swim the mile at meets, and we did not want that,” joked Riddle.

But whatever the collective pre-race training strategy might have been, and despite the initial concerns of cold water (60 degrees at race time), currents, and sharks that the three COC swimmers shared, on race day they were a complete non-factor.

According to the official race results Young was the first female to cross the finish line, and completed the race in spectacular fashion, fourth overall, with a time of 30:15.1

Riddle was not far behind at 32:27.9 to place 10th overall and fourth in the female division.’

Lim took first place in the ‘skins division’ made up of swimmers without a wetsuit, and was fifth overall.

“The water was pretty cold at first, but after swimming for some time I was able to get used to it,” said Lim who wore nothing but a speedo. “Overall the experience was amazing, something I would definitely do again.”

Lim also received an added benefit from participating in the race.

“Emotionally it felt great,” added Lim. “The pandemic had restricted our ways of challenging ourselves and this opportunity restored that drive.”

Same for Young and Riddle who also reached shore filled with a range of feelings and emotions.

“Physically I felt great, and full of energy, like I could have run miles after getting out of the water,” said Riddle. “The whole experience was so fun for me and it opened my eyes to what more I can do.”

“I could maybe even swim the mile at meets now,” she joked.

Young seemed to concur.

“I felt so accomplished and happy after the race, not because of my placement, but because I had finished,” said Young. “In that moment when I finished and only saw a few other swimmers on the shore, I realized I was stronger and faster and more powerful than I had ever thought.”

After the race the Canyons contingent, who were among the small group of ‘first-timers’ entered into the race, traveled to a nearby diner for a well-deserved celebratory brunch. During the meal they discussed the idea of making the ‘Escape from Alcatraz’ an annual tradition.

“I have a newfound love for open water swimming,” said Riddle.

“Our only goal going into the swim was to finish,” said Young. “Now we’d love to go back with times to beat and proper training beforehand.”

The experience also caused Young to reflect on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and ways events like the Alcatraz even can combat the pandemic’s effect on collegiate student-athletes.

“I’ve heard college students say we got one of the worst time periods of life for a global pandemic to happen. But I would argue the opposite,” said Young. “We are so lucky to be in the healthiest and strongest stage of our lives during this awful pandemic. We are so lucky to be alive and to still have opportunities to accomplish our courses and to still have opportunities to participate in extraordinary things.

“I hope students take advantage of these non-ideal circumstances and do something they have always wanted to do,” Young continued. “There are still some opportunities available during the pandemic, that can give athletes something amazing to work towards.”

Stay up to date on all the action by following the College of the Canyons Athletic department on social media at @COCathletics on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

— By Jesse Muñoz, COC Sports Information Director
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
WATCH NOW
LOCAL SPORTS HEADLINES
> LOCAL SPORTS ARCHIVE

Canyons Swimmers Feeling Empowered After ‘Escape from Alcatraz’

Canyons Swimmers Feeling Empowered After ‘Escape from Alcatraz’
Wednesday, Nov 4, 2020
For the three College of the Canyons swimmers who competed in the 2020 Alcatraz Swim with the Centurions race on Oct. 4, the feelings of personal accomplishment, athletic confidence, and self-empowerment — along with a newfound love for open water swimming — continue to endure in the weeks since the trio successfully made it off "the Rock."
FULL STORY...

Former Hart High QB Jim Bonds Dies at 51; Football Community Mourns Loss

Former Hart High QB Jim Bonds Dies at 51; Football Community Mourns Loss
Friday, Oct 30, 2020
The Southern California football community is mourning the loss of Jim Bonds, 51, a former Hart High School and UCLA quarterback who died on Wednesday after a battle with multiple myeloma.
FULL STORY...

MLB: Turner ‘Wrong’ to Take the Field After Positive COVID-19 Tests

MLB: Turner ‘Wrong’ to Take the Field After Positive COVID-19 Tests
Wednesday, Oct 28, 2020
Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner was "wrong" to have returned to the field at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, to celebrate the team's Game 6 World Series victory over the Tampa Bay Rays Tuesday night -- after he had tested positive for COVID-19.
FULL STORY...

Dodgers Win 2020 World Series; Stadium Team Stores to Open Thursday

Dodgers Win 2020 World Series; Stadium Team Stores to Open Thursday
Wednesday, Oct 28, 2020
The Los Angeles Dodgers won Game 6 of the 2020 World Series, besting Tampa Bay 3-1 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, Tuesday night.
FULL STORY...

Santa Clarita Trek Bike Park Expansion Underway

Santa Clarita Trek Bike Park Expansion Underway
Monday, Oct 26, 2020
The city of Santa Clarita on Monday began an expansion project at the Trek Bike Park of Santa Clarita adjacent to the Santa Clarita Sports Complex.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Canyons Swimmers Feeling Empowered After ‘Escape from Alcatraz’
For the three College of the Canyons swimmers who competed in the 2020 Alcatraz Swim with the Centurions race on Oct. 4, the feelings of personal accomplishment, athletic confidence, and self-empowerment — along with a newfound love for open water swimming — continue to endure in the weeks since the trio successfully made it off "the Rock."
Canyons Swimmers Feeling Empowered After ‘Escape from Alcatraz’
GOP Keeps Senate, Dems Hold House, Presidential Race on Knife’s Edge
The presidential election continued to hang in the balance Wednesday morning, with Democrat Joe Biden holding narrow leads over President Donald Trump in enough states that — if margins hold — will deliver him the White House.
GOP Keeps Senate, Dems Hold House, Presidential Race on Knife’s Edge
CHP Mounts Year-Long Car Seat Safety Campaign
The California Highway Patrol is mounting a year-long car seat safety campaign to ensure children are properly restrained while traveling the state’s roadways.
CHP Mounts Year-Long Car Seat Safety Campaign
Today in SCV History (Nov. 4)
1849 - William Manly & John Rogers set out from Death Valley to find help for stranded Bennett-Arcan party [story]
W.L. Manly
Garcia Trails Smith for Congress; Smyth, Gibbs in Lead for City Council
Democratic Assemblywoman Christy Smith has held onto an early lead over incumbent U.S. Rep. Mike Garcia, a Republican, in the battle to represent the 25th Congressional District - but the next few weeks will tell the story when unknown numbers of mail-in ballots are tabulated.
Garcia Trails Smith for Congress; Smyth, Gibbs in Lead for City Council
Bella Vida Announces November Events Lineup
Bella Vida is providing a variety of fun-filled entertainment in an effort to bring joy to seniors during the pandemic.
Bella Vida Announces November Events Lineup
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: 311,745 Cases Countywide, 23 New Deaths; 7,494 Total SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 23 new deaths and 1,224 new cases of COVID-19, with 7,494 total cases to date in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: 311,745 Cases Countywide, 23 New Deaths; 7,494 Total SCV Cases
Report: Education, Business Leaders Working Together Key to Ensuring SoCal’s Economic Future
Business and education leaders are going to have to work together to ensure that Southern California has the skilled workforce it needs to maintain its global reputation as the home of innovative business and technology leaders, according to a report recently released by the Los Angeles County Economic Development Corporation (LAEDC) and California State University, Northridge.
Report: Education, Business Leaders Working Together Key to Ensuring SoCal’s Economic Future
Santa Clarita City Planners Reviewing Placerita Canyon Studio Project
Santa Clarita city planners recently received an application for a “one-stop review” for a movie studio complex in Placerita Canyon, city officials confirmed Monday.
Santa Clarita City Planners Reviewing Placerita Canyon Studio Project
County Seeking Community Input for 2021-2022 Action Plan
The Los Angeles County Development Authority (LACDA) invites residents of the unincorporated Los Angeles County communities and participating agency recipients to join a virtual Community Meeting to seek input for the County’s 2021-2022 Action Plan on Saturday, Nov. 14, from 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m.
County Seeking Community Input for 2021-2022 Action Plan
Nov. 5: Parks, Recreation & Community Services Commission Virtual Meeting
The Santa Clarita Parks, Recreation, and Community Services Commission regular meeting will take place virtually on Thursday, Nov. 5, at 6:00 p.m.
Nov. 5: Parks, Recreation & Community Services Commission Virtual Meeting
Nov. 7: Zonta Club Hosts Free Lifeforward Virtual Workshop
A virtual workshop titled “How to Create Success - Not Stress During This 2020 Holiday Season” will be hosted via Zoom by Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley.
Nov. 7: Zonta Club Hosts Free Lifeforward Virtual Workshop
Message from City Manager Ken Striplin
As restrictions remain in place for gatherings and events in Los Angeles County, one of Santa Clarita’s most important traditions will take place on an online format in 2020.
Message from City Manager Ken Striplin
Santa Clarita Mayor’s Monthly Message – November 2020
The holiday shopping rush is upon us! As with everything this year, checking loved ones off your shopping list will look a little different in 2020. There will be no braving the crowds and tussling for the first crack at the doorbuster deals on Black Friday.
Santa Clarita Mayor’s Monthly Message – November 2020
Today in SCV History (Nov. 3)
1987 - City of Santa Clarita formation approved at the polls; Buck McKeon, Jan Heidt, Jo Anne Darcy, Carl Boyer III, Dennis Koontz win first City Council election (in that order) [story]
First council
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 2 More Dead at Henry Mayo; Gatherings Blamed for County Case Rise
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday confirmed two new deaths and 1,406 new positive cases of COVID-19, as Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported two additional COVID-related deaths over the weekend.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 2 More Dead at Henry Mayo; Gatherings Blamed for County Case Rise
Multiple Vandalism Incidents Prompt NSD to Weigh Added Security
The Newhall School District board of trustees is set to discuss a new contract with a security company Tuesday after multiple vandalism incidents have occurred on school grounds since the beginning of the year.
Multiple Vandalism Incidents Prompt NSD to Weigh Added Security
Community Schools Grant Funding Available to Support At-Risk Students
All California-based school districts, county offices of education, and classroom-based charter schools can apply for grant funding through the California Community Schools Partnership Program,
Community Schools Grant Funding Available to Support At-Risk Students
Nov. 7: Free Tour of Rancho Camulos, Nachito del Valle Adobe
Free tours of the 1920 Nachito del Valle adobe at Rancho Camulos near Piru just west of the Santa Clarita Valley will start Saturday, November 7.
Nov. 7: Free Tour of Rancho Camulos, Nachito del Valle Adobe
Record 22 Million People Registered to Vote in California
Buoyed by a 2.6 million-person increase in registered voters compared to a similar point in the 2016 election, California officials announced Friday a record 22 million people have signed up to vote in the general election.
Record 22 Million People Registered to Vote in California
Flu Season: How to Spot Flu During COVID-19 Pandemic
As flu season approaches in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, now there’s an extra concern for the public and health officials — the possibility of a “twindemic.”
Flu Season: How to Spot Flu During COVID-19 Pandemic
Nov. 1-8: Drowsy Driving Prevention Week Nationwide
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department joins the Office of Traffic Safety and other agencies across the country in recognizing Drowsy Driving Prevention Week from Nov. 1-8.
Nov. 1-8: Drowsy Driving Prevention Week Nationwide
Today in SCV History (Nov. 2)
1976 - First Canyon County formation attempt fails despite local voter approval [story]
vote results
%d bloggers like this: