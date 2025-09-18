Canyons Takes Top Spot, Kitabatake Medals Again

College of the Canyons women’s golf won its third straight Western State Conference tournament on Monday, Sept. 15 at Sterling Hills Golf Club in Camarillo, carding a four-player score of 338 to top the seven-team field.

COC sophomore Sahya Kitabatake shot a five-under-par round of 65 to earn medalist honors for a third straight week. Kitabatake’s round of 65 represents a season low for the defending 3C2A Individual State Champion.

The Cougars saw a close grouping among its next three scoring players with Sofia Allard (90-13th), Alex Downing (91-14th) and Baily Fara Lieberman (92-T15th) joining Kitabatake on the final scorecard. Valerie Sherman (102-24th) also competed but had her round scratched.

Canyons (18-0) finished ahead of runner-up Bakersfield College (343), with the Renegades representing the third different program to finish in the No. 2 position through the first three events.

Santa Barbara City College (356) was third, followed by Allan Hancok College (366) and Moorpark College (374) across the top five spots.

COC continues conference play on Monday, Sept. 22, at Rancho Vista Golf Course, with tee time set for 11 a.m.

Team Scores

1. Canyons (338) 2. Bakersfield (343) 3. Santa Barbara (356) 4. Allan Hancock (366) 5. Moorpark (374) 6. Antelope Valley (427) 7. Citrus (442)

Canyons Individual Scores

Sahya Kitabatake (65-medalist); Sofia Allard (90-13th); Alex Downing (91-14th); Baily Fara Lieberman (92-T15th); Valerie Sherman (102-24th)

Field Individual Standings

1 – 65 – Sahya Kitabatake (COC)

2 – 72 – Zan McGovern (AHC)

3 – 76 – Aidie Smith (SBCC)

4 – 77 – Kalia Aparicio (MC)

5 – 83 – Mia Townsend (BC)

6 – 84 – Biana Tan (CIT)

7 – 85 – Elizabeth Aldrete (BC)

8 – 87 – Ivana Escobar (BC)

T9 – 88 – Izzy Brandon (BC); Camryn Chapman (SBCC); Hayden Hazard (AVC)

12 – 89 – Riley Bloxom (BC)

13 – 90 – Sofia Allard (COC)

14 – 91 – Alex Downing (COC)

T15 – 92 – Baily Fara Lieberman (COC); Ally Price (AHC); Ali Muncy (MC)

T18 – 93 – Azul Calzadillas (SBCC); Savannah Fryhoff (MC)

20 – 95 – Grace Gelfound (AVC)

21 – 98 – Kaitlin Acosta (AHC)

22 – 99 – Mylee Gonzalez (SBCC)

23 – 100 – Kyralisa Riel (BC)

24 – 102 – Valerie Sherman (COC)

25 – 104 – Hailey Berryhill (AHC)

26 – 106 – Ariana Duncan (AHC)

27 – 111 – Nicole Lowenstein (CIT)

28 – 112 – Ricille Casino (MC)

29 – 115 – Lusha De (CIT)

30 – 118 – Joelle Hanon (AVC)

31 – 126 – Alayna Hotta (AVC)

T32 – 132 – Liliana Morency (MC); Chloe Kouyoumdijian (CIT)

33 – 138 – Alyssa Lara (AVC)

