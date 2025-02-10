Canyons Track & Field Opens Strong at Battle of the Regions

College of the Canyons track and field teams combined for 11 first-place finishes at the annual season-opening Battle of the Regions meet hosted by Bakersfield College on Friday, Feb. 7.

The event attracted teams from Allan Hancock, Antelope Valley, Bakersfield and Canyons, alongside unattached runners from the Bakersfield Track Club.

COC’s men’s team snagged first in seven events while the Cougars’ women’s team was first in four events.

Canyons freshman Monique Fulling was the top performer on either side, taking first in three events. Fulling ran first in both the 100m (13.45) and 200m (27.61) and followed up with a first-place leap of 15’9″/4.80m in the long jump.

Freshman Jessica Clemons also had a strong trio of performances on the day, taking second in the shot put (26’0/7.92m), discus (95′ 1.5″/28.99m) and javelin (61’0/18.59m) events.

Likewise for Amara Shields who was everywhere, taking second in both the 100m (14:01) and 200m (28.85), third in the javelin (38′ 9″/11.81m) and fourth in the shot put (20′ 7″/6.27m).

Shields also ran anchor on the 4×100 relay team, combining with Katelyn Catu, Kaiya Cortinas and Emily Fairbanks for a first-place time of 4:32.5.

Antonio Moore led the men’s squad with a pair of first place times in both the 100h (16.28) and 400h (1:03.54).

Da’Marrie Smith captured first in the 100m with a season-opening time of 11.56.

Alex Megas took the top spot in the 200m (23.75) while Josh Smith was first in the 800m (2:01.25). Gavin Dion ran a time of 4:13.20 to win the 1500m event.

In the relays, it was Dre Kermah, Da’Marrie Smith, Jayboe Wilson and Moore clocking a time of 44.28 in the 4×100.

Upcoming Schedule

The Cougars are back in action at the Pirate Invitational hosted by Ventura College on Saturday, Feb. 15.

Canyons is then slated to compete at the 29th Annual Rossi Relays hosted by Claremont College on Saturday, Feb. 22.

Canyons Top Performers (W)

Katelyn Catu ‑ 4th, 800m (2:36.57)

Jessica Clemmons – 2nd, Shot (26’0/7.92m); 2nd, Discus (95′ 1.5″/28.99m); 2nd Javelin (61’0/18.59m)

Monique Fulling – 1st, 100m (13.45); 1st, 200m (27.61); 1st, LJ (15’9″/4.80m)

Amara Shields – 2nd, 100m (14:01); 2nd, 200m (28.85); 3rd, Javelin (38′ 9″/11.81m); 4th, Shot (20′ 7″/6.27m)

4×400 Relay – 1st –K. Catu, K. Cortinas, E. Fairbanks, A. Shields (4:32.50)

Canyons Top Performers (M)

Gavin Dion – 1st, 1500m (4:13.20)

Alex Megas – 1st, 200m (23.75); 6th, 100m (11.91)

Antonio Moore – 1st, 110h (16.28); 1st, 400h (1:03.54)

Da’Marrie Smith – 1st, 100m (11.56)

Josh Smith – 1st, 800m (2:01.25)

4×100 Relay – 1st – D. Kermah, D. Smith, J. Wilson, A. Moore (44.28)

Stay up to date on all this season’s action by visiting COCAthletics.com and on social media at @COCathletics on X, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

