Canyons Track Teams Finish Top Five at Pirate Invite

College of the Canyons track and field posted another strong showing to begin the 2025 season, this time combining for four wins and six second-place results at the Pirate Invitational hosted by Ventura College on Saturday, Feb. 15.

COC freshman Antonio Moore claimed wins in the 110h (15.48) and 400h (57.96) to headline the men’s contingent.

Jessica Clemmons won the discus (28.03m/91′ 11″) and finished fifth in the shot put (8.27m/27′ 1.75″). Meanwhile, Hazel Rhodes took third in the javelin (26.12m/85′ 8″) in addition to placing second in both the 200m (26.72) and 400m (58.78)

The men’s team placed fifth in the team standings, with the women’s squad taking third in the field of 15 teams.

Long Beach City College (79) won the men’s meet followed by Moorpark College (77), East L.A. College (64), Allan Hancock (62) and Canyons (57) across the top five spots.

On the women’s side host Ventura (84.5) finished first ahead of Long Beach City (82.5), Canyons (73), Santa Barbara City College (58), Bakersfield College (55) and Moorpark (54.5) among the top six finishers.

Monique Fulling was another top performer for Canyons after clocking a second-place time of 13.02 in the 100m. Likewise for Briana Nodine, who took fourth in the high jump (4.57m/15′ 0″).

Nathaniel Wilkinson earned points for the men’s team with his second-place run in the 400m (2:03.85). Josh Smith also ran well for the Cougars, taking fifth in the 400m (51.41).

COC’s men’s and women’s relay teams helped to close out the successful meet.

The women’s 4×100 team of Amara Shields, Emily Fairbanks, Fulling and Rhodes combined for a time of 51.73, good for second. However, that same combination finished at 4:10.65 in the 4×400 to win that event.

For the men’s team, the 4×100 combo of Moore, Dre Kermah, Alex Megas and Da’Marrie Smith were second at 43.59.

Moore, Lucas Francke, Josh Smith and Jayboe Wilson claimed another runner-up result with a time of 3:29.93 in the 4×400.

Canyons Top Performers (W)

Jessica Clemmons, 1st, Discus (91′ 11″/28.03m); 5th, Shot put (27′ 1.75″/8.27m)

Monique Fulling, 2nd, 100m (13.02)

Briana Nodine, 4th, High jump (4.57m/15′ 0″)

Hazel Rhodes, 2nd, 200m (26.72); 2nd, 400m (58.78); 3rd, Javelin (26.12m/85′ 8″)

4×400 Relay, 1st, A. Shields, E. Fairbanks, M. Fulling, H. Rhodes (4:10.65)

4×100 Relay, 2nd , A. Shields, E. Fairbanks, M. Fulling, H. Rhodes (51.73)

Canyons Top Performers (M)

Antonio Moore, 1st, 110h (15.48); 1st, 400h (57.96)

Josh Smith, 5th, 400m (51.41)

Nathaniel Wilkinson, 2nd, 800m (2:03.85)

4×100 Relay, 2nd, A. Moore, D. Kermah, A. Megas, D. Smith (43.59)

4×400 Relay, 2nd, A. Moore, L. Francke, J. Smith, J. Wilson (3:29.93)

Upcoming Schedule

Canyons will compete at the 29th Annual Rossi Relays hosted by Claremont College on Saturday, Feb. 22.

COC will then host the Western State Conference South meet at Cougar Stadium on Friday, Feb. 28. Events are scheduled to begin at noon.

Stay up to date on all this season’s action by visiting COCAthletics.com and on social media at @COCathletics on X, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...