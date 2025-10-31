Canyons Wins Conference, Kitabatake WSC Player of the Year

College of the Canyons women’s golf captured both the team and individual Western State Conference championships on Monday, Oct. 27, after a two-day run in the Central Coast that also saw three Cougars earn all-conference honors.

COC sophomore Sahya Kitabatake took home WSC Player of the Year honors for the second straight season after a two-day score of 147 (69/78).

Kitabatake’s opening round three-under-par score of 69 on Sunday at Cypress Ridge Golf Course was the low mark of the two-day conference championships.

The action continued Monday at Santa Maria Country Club with Kitabatake shooting a 78 while leading Canyons to a one-shot victory over conference runner-up Allan Hancock College in the team standings.

Kitabatake, the defending 3C2A State Champion, earned medalist honors at every WSC event this season en route to being named Player of the Year.

Canyons (718-340/378) was crowned conference champion for the 13th time in program history. The team conference title was also the third for the Cougars since 2022.

Allan Hancock (719-351/368) was second, followed by Santa Barbara City College (764-372/392) and Moorpark College (775-377/398) across the top four spots.

COC freshman Sofia Allard (181-87/94) tied for fifth in the individual standings and freshman Alex Downing (186-89/97) was eighth in the field of 30 individuals.

Allard and Downing were both named to the All-WSC team alongside Kitabatake.

Freshman Baily Fara Lieberman (204-95/109) finished 15th in the field to represent the Cougars’ final scoring player.

Canyons finishes the regular season with an overall record of 58-6 while going 53-1 in conference play. Allan Hancock posted the low team score for Monday’s second round to halt COC’s undefeated conference streak.

Up next, the Cougars will host the two-day 3C2A Southern California Regional Championships beginning Sunday, Nov. 9 at Olivas Links Golf Course in Ventura.

Team Scores

1. Canyons (718 – 340/378) 2. Allan Hancock (719-351/368) 3. Santa Barbara (764-372/392) 4. Moorpark (775-377/398) 5. Bakersfield (800-395/405) 6. Antelope Valley (927-447/480) 7. Citrus (972-478/494)

Canyons Individual Scores

Sahya Kitabatake (147-69/78-WSC Champion); Sofia Allard (181-87/94-T5th); Alex Downing (186-89/97-8th); Baily Fara Lieberman (204-95/109-15th); Zoe Keigley (231-116/115-24th)

