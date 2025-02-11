Canyons Wins Second Straight Conference Tourney

College of the Canyons men’s golf won a second straight conference tournament while seeing all five scoring players finish top-10 in the individual standings at River Ridge Golf Club in Oxnard on Monday, Feb. 10.

Canyons (26-0) continues to be undefeated on the season having placed first in each of the first three events of the season, including two Western State Conference tournaments.

The Cougars were 13 strokes better than runner-up Santa Barbara City College (383) on Monday, with Ventura College (385) following in third. Bakersfield (395) and Glendale College (399) both finished under 400 with their five-man team scores.

COC sophomore Ethan Posthumus finished at an even-par round of 72 to place runner-up in the individual standings. That score represented Posthumus’ best round of the season so far.

Ed Beehag was next, finishing in a tie for third place with his one-over-par round of 73. Beehag was playing in his first tournament of the season.

Owen Crockett continued his strong start to the season with a two-over-par score of 74, placing fifth in the field of 47 players representing eight schools.

Jacques Struyf ended his day at three-over-par, with his round of 75 tying with the others in sixth place.

Anthony Nilson, the current Jersey Mike’s Student-Athlete of the Week, was the final scoring player for Canyons, taking 10th with his score of 76.

Robert Scribner carded a 79 and finished tied for 17th place, but had his score dropped from COC’s team score.

Nick Bublitz of Ventura College was the event medalist after shooting a three-under round of 69.

Canyons will play again Monday, Feb. 17 at Alisal Ranch Golf Course in the WSC event being hosted by Santa Barbara.

The Cougars will then have a one-week break from conference while competing at the annual Riverside City College Invitational at Victoria Country Club on Feb. 24.

Team Scores

1. Canyons (370) 2. SBCC (383) 3. Ventura (385) 4. Bakersfield (395) 5. Glendale (399) 6. Citrus (405) 7. Antelope Valley (434) 8. Allan Hancock (444)

Canyons Individual Scores

Ethan Posthumus (72-2nd); Ed Beehag (73-T3); Owen Crockett (74-5th); Jacques Struyf (75-T6th); Anthony Nilson (76-10th); Robert Scribner (79-T17th)

Field Top-30 Scores

1 – 69 – Nick Bublitz (VC)

2 – 72 – Ethan Posthumus (COC)

T3 – 73 – Edward Beehag (COC); Luke Dickenson (BC)

5 – 74 – Owen Crockett (COC)

T6 – 75 – Jacques Struyf (COC); Ethan Phillips (AVC); Shawn Petty (BC); Nick Gutierrez (GCC)

10 – 76 – Anthony Nilson (COC)

T11 – 77 – Brandon Flores (VC); Gavin Loughran (GCC); Logan Gonzalez (VC)

T14 – 78 – Alex Morales (CIT); Andrew Gahshan (CIT); Kyle Gordon (GCC)

T17 – 79 – Robert Scribner (COC); Nico Mendoza (AHC)

T19 – 80 – Logan Stone (BC); Landon Brown (BC)

T21 – 81 – Daniel Darwin (VC); Matthew Fisher (VC); Thomas Holstrom (CIT); Chase Holland (AHC)

25 – 82 – Nathan Schulz

26 – 83 – Javier Alvarado (CIT)

T27 – 84 – Carson Ireland (AVC); Luke Rugierro (GCC)

T29 – 85 – Cameron Vallaro (CIT); Justin Huitink (GCC)

