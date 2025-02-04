Canyons Wins WSC Opener at Oakmont Country Club

College of the Canyons men’s golf placed first in the Western State Conference opener at Oakmont Country Club on Monday, Feb. 3, while taking individual medalist honors and seeing three players finish in the top-10.

Canyons (19-0) has now taken the top spot in back-to-back events following last week’s win at the annual Pt. Conception Open. On Monday, the Cougars carded a five-player score of 379 to outlast runner-up Ventura College (386) and third-place Santa Barbara City College (399).

COC freshman Jacques Struyf was the event medalist after firing a three-under par round of 69.

Sophomore Owen Crockett was next for Canyons with an even par score of 72. That tied for second with Paddy Blinderman (SBCC) and Nick Bublitz (VC) in the individual standings.

Ethan Posthumus tied for 10th with four others at a score of 78, to round out the Canyons’ top three.

Anthony Nilson (79) tied for 15th and Carson Diaz (81) was just a few shots off that pace in a tie for 17th.

Ryan Giardino (82) ended his day 21st in the field of nearly 50 but had his score dropped from the Cougars’ final team total.

WSC play continues Monday, Feb. 10, at River Ridge Golf Course in the conference event being hosted by Ventura College.

Team Scores

1. Canyons (379) 2. Ventura (386) 3. SBCC (399) 4. Glendale (401) 5. Citrus (406) 6. Bakersfield (410) 7. Allan Hancock (435) 8. Antelope Valley (472)

Canyons Individual Scores

Jacques Struyf (69-medalist); Owen Crockett (72-T2); Ethan Posthumus (78-T10th); Anthony Nilson (79-T15); Carson Diaz (81-T17); Ryan Giardino (82-T21)

Field Top-30 Scores

1 – 69 – Jacques Struyf (COC)

T2 – 72 – Owen Crockett (COC); Paddy Blinderman (SBCC); Nick Bublitz (VC)

5 – 75 – Matt Munro (SBCC)

T6 – 76 – Logan Gonzalez (VC); Alex Morales (CIT)

T8 – 77 – Kyle Gordon (GCC); Nick Gutierrez (GCC)

T10 – 78 – Ethan Posthumus (COC); Justin Huitink (GCC); Shawn Petty (BC); Daniel Darwin (VC); Matthew Fisher (VC)

T15 – 79 – Anthony Nilson (COC); Landon Brown (BC)

T17 – 81 – Carson Diaz (COC); Nico Mendoza (AHC); Javier Alvarado (CIT); Thomas Holstrom (CIT)

T21 – 82 – Ryan Giardino (COC); Brandon Flores (VC)

T23 – 83 – Gavin Loughran (GCC); Chase Holland (AHC); Luke Dickenson (BC); Hugo De Mollerat (SBCC); Cameron Vallaro (CIT)

T28 – 84 – Ethan Philips (AVC); Logan Stone (BC); Vincente Rodriguez (SBCC)

Stay up to date on all this season’s action by visiting COCAthletics.com and on social media at @COCathletics on X, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...