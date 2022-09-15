Canyons Women’s Golf Takes WSC Opener, Sees Four Finish Top-10

By College of the Canyons

College of the Canyons Women’s Golf teed off the 2022 campaign with an impressive 19-stroke victory over host Santa Barbara City College while seeing all four scoring players finish in the top-10 of the individual standings.

The Canyons four-player total of 325 topped the field of eight schools followed by SBCC (344), Bakersfield (351) and Moorpark (374) across the top four spots. Allan Hancock (381) and Antelope Valley (382) were joined by Citrus College (437) in the bottom three slots.

COC freshman Motoko Shimoji was the event medalist with a stellar opening round of 77 at Santa Barbara Golf Club.

Fellow Canyons freshman Flora Peugnet was next with a score of 79 to finish second in the field of 35 players.

Carla Menendez finished tied for fifth overall with her final tally of 82.

Brooke Maxwell provided the final score for Canyons with a round of 87, good for 10th overall.

Emma Tyni (95-T19) and Ashley Cortez (112) also competed but did not factor into team scoring.

Monday’s event represented the first of nine scheduled Western State Conference events. The Cougars will also compete at the two-day Central Coast Classic Oct. 9-10 in Morro Bay.

Up next, Canyons continues its conference schedule on Monday, Sept. 19 at San Dimas Country Club for the WSC event hosted by Citrus. Tee time is scheduled for 11 a.m.

Team Scores

1. Canyons (325) 2. Santa Barbara (344) 3. Bakersfield (351) 4. Moorpark (374) 5. Allan Hancock (381) 6. Antelope Valley (382) 7. Citrus (437)

Canyons Individual Scores

Motoko Shimoji (77 – medalist); Flora Peugnet (79 – 2nd); Carla Menendez (82 – T5); Brooke Maxwell (87 – T10); Emma Tyni (95-T19); Ashley Cortez (112).

Field Individual Standings (Top-20)

1 — 77 — Motoko Shimoji (COC)

2 — 79 — Flora Peugnet (COC)

3 — 80 — Madison Schafer (AVC)

4 — 81 — Jaidyn Eldridge (BC)

T5 — 82 — Carla Mendez (COC); Carlee Steven (SBCC); Ginger Libby (SBCC); Maci Mills (BC)

9 — 85 — Lili Ramos (MP)

T10 — 87 — Brooke Maxwell (COC); Taylor Eldridge (BC)

T12 — 90 — Danika Black (AHC); Joey Fletcher (SBCC); Megan Duncan (SBCC)

15 — 91 — Devin Middleton (MP)

T16 — 93 — Alie Crone (MP); Adrianna Rosales (AVC)

18 — 94 — Sydney Pruett (AHC)

T19 — 95 — Emma Tyni (COC); Khloe Branch (AHC)

