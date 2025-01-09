header image

1857 - Estimated 8.0 earthquake, SoCal's most recent "Big One," decimates Fort Tejon [story]
Tejon quake map
Canyons Women’s, Men’s Basketball Games Postponed
| Thursday, Jan 9, 2025

The Wednesday, Jan. 8 scheduled contests between College of the Canyons women’s and men’s basketball vs. Antelope Valley College in the Cougar Cage were postponed due to wildfires in the region.

Please continue to monitor COCathletics.com for updated schedule announcements, as well as on social media at @COCathletics on X, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

