Canyons Women’s Tennis Picks Up First Victory 5-4 Over Bakersfield

College of the Canyons Women’s Tennis picked up its first win of the season on Tuesday, a 5-4 conference victory over visiting Bakersfield College.

Canyons (1-2) used the win to even its record vs. Western State Conference opponents after the Cougars fell to L.A. Mission in the conference opener earlier in the week.

COC freshman Emma Chodur pushed her unbeaten streak in singles play to three matches to begin the season, with each coming from the No. 1 position. Fellow freshman Breana Lemos snagged her first singles win from the No. 3 position.

In doubles play, the team of Lemos and Michele Figg won for the second time in three outings, providing a crucial point that helped the Cougars prevail.

Bakersfield, which was playing in its conference opener, won points at the No. 2, 4 and 5 singles positions, but forfeited its No. 6 singles and No. 3 doubles matches. The Renegades fell to 1-1 on the year.

Full results from Thursday’s conference match vs. Bakersfield are below:

Doubles

Emma Chodur/Baylee Renfro (COC) loses to Naomi Pavletich/Kailani Lua (BC) — 3-8

Breana Lemos/Michelle Figg (COC) defeats Mariana Burger/Licet Ramos (BC) — 8-3

Bakersfield forfeits the point.

Singles

Emma Chodur (COC) defeats Naomi Pavletich (BC) — 6-2, 6-1

Baylee Renfro (COC) loses to Kailani Lua (BC) — 6-4, 2-6, 4-6

Breana Lemos (COC) defeats Mariana Burger (BC) — 7-6, 6-4 (1)

Lauren Neal (COC) loses to Licet Ramos (BC) — 2-6, 4-6

Nadia Godoy-Ortega (COC) loses to Mikayla Dawood (BC) —1-6, 2-6

Bakersfield forfeits the point.

