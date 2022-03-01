Captain Justin Diez to Address SCV Safety at VIA’s March Luncheon

Joe Cibere will be demonstrating acrylic inks on Monday, March 21, from 6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m., for the Santa Clarita Artists Association.

No. 12 TMU Men's Volleyball bounced back from consecutive losses to top-10 NAIA opponents by sweeping RV Hope International University 25-19, 25-23, 25-22 on Saturday afternoon in Fullerton.

In recognition of his unwavering support to College of the Canyons throughout its five-decade history, the college’s Foundation will present Bruce Fortine with the prestigious “Silver Spur” Community Service Award.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday 67 additional deaths and 2,883 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 88 new cases over the weekend in the Santa Clarita Valley.

The Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley has opened its doors at Castaic Middle School.

Join Valley Industry Association as it returns to in-person programming on Tuesday, March 15, from 11:30 a.m. - 1:15 p.m., at the Hyatt Regency Valencia, with a discussion highlighting SCV Safety: Trends, Issues and Solutions.

Being in touch with nature and preserving our beautiful environment is crucial for our well-being and the wildlife surrounding our City.

After switching to a virtual format last year, the annual College of the Canyons Women’s Conference will return to the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center on Saturday, March 26.

Los Angeles County Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger today released the following statement in response to California’s lifting of mandatory masking mandates in schools: “I applaud our state’s decision to end masking mandates in school settings in the coming days. This is a much needed step in the right direction. It gives local jurisdictions the right to decide whether their children should wear masks in educational settings. Those decisions should be made based on local data, along with parent and staff input.

The Cube in Valencia will host an exciting game of high school hockey as the West Ranch Hockey Varsity team faces off against the Las Vegas Storm in the first round of the Los Angeles Kings High School Hockey League playoffs.

Presented by the WiSH Education Foundation, Wine on the Roof is returning on April 28, 2022 at the new, beautiful Canyon Country Community Center’s Grand Room.

Flair Cleaners will host its Seventh Annual Flair Cares Food Drive, Hang Up Hunger, beginning March 1 and ending March 31. The food drive will benefit the nonprofit Santa Clarita Grocery in the Santa Clarita Valley.

Celebrate International Women's Day March 8 at 4 p.m. with the Empowered Women Network of the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce. The event will feature speakers Laina McFerren, owner of Wolf Creek Restaurant an Harleen Grewal, owner of Mind Body Infusion.

College of the Canyons Women's Tennis completed an unblemished opening round of Western State Conference play on Thursday, defeating host Antelope Valley College 7-2 for a sixth straight victory.

March 2: Hart Governing Board Regular Meeting Will be Virtual The William S. Hart Union School District will hold its regular governing board meeting Wednesday, March 2 at 7 p.m. The meeting will be an online meeting only.

‘Arsenic and Old Lace’ to Debut at The MAIN A thrilling comedy classic is headed to The MAIN in Old Town Newhall. “Arsenic and Old Lace” written by Joseph Kesselring and presented by Olive Branch Theatricals will hit the stage March 11-13, 18-20 and 25-27. General admission is $15.

Wilk Names Kendra Mays Designs Small Business of the Month In recognition of Black History Month, Senator Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, announced that his office has recognized Lancaster entrepreneur Kendra Mays who owns and operates Kendra Mays Designs and Amaysn Events as Senate District 21st February Small Business of the Month.

Cougars Score 16-12 Road Win at San Diego Mesa College of the Canyons baseball produced a season-high 16 runs behind big days from Doyle Kane and Tafton Hensley to get past host San Diego Mesa 16-12 on Thursday in a high-scoring affair that had to be called after seven innings due to darkness.