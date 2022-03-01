header image

March 1
1990 - President George H.W. Bush and Sheriff Sherman Block dedicate new North County Correctional Facility in Castaic [story]
ribbon cutting
Captain Justin Diez to Address SCV Safety at VIA’s March Luncheon
| Tuesday, Mar 1, 2022
Captain Justin Diez

Join Valley Industry Association as it returns to in-person programming on Tuesday, March 15, from 11:30 a.m. – 1:15 p.m., at the Hyatt Regency Valencia, with a discussion highlighting SCV Safety: Trends, Issues and Solutions.

VIA is honored to host Captain Justin Diez of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department as our March keynote speaker. Diez will address a variety of topics during his presentation, including the following:

Monthly Business Alliance meeting (hosted by SCV Sheriff on Zoom)

Crime rates

Crime trends

Crime affecting businesses

Private security

DA and L.A. County policies

Victim Advocate at SCV Station

Solutions

Zone Resource Deputies

Local resources

Questions? Please submit in advance to kathy@via.org.

Question cards will also be available at the door.

VIA Members: $55.00

Non-Members: $65.00

Register [here] now.

The Hyatt Regency Valencia is located at 24500 Town Center Drive, Valencia, 91355.
