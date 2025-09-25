CARB Adopts Plan for Science-Based Policy

The California Air Resources Board has identified its research priorities for the next five years, which will inform science-driven policymaking at a time the federal government is rejecting accepted research on climate and air quality.

CARB has adopted its Five-Year Strategic Research Plan for 2025–2030, reaffirming the agency’s commitment to science-driven policymaking that protects public health and addresses the growing threats of climate change.

The plan outlines CARB’s research priorities in five areas: health, ambient air quality, climate, mobile sources, and sustainable transportation, housing and communities. Environmental justice and economic concerns are addressed throughout the five areas.

“While the federal government recklessly dismantles decades of proven science and undermines public trust, California is doubling down on facts, data and accountability,” said CARB Chair Liane Randolph. “This plan isn’t just a roadmap for cleaner air and smart climate action, it’s a declaration that science still matters. We’re building policies that are resilient, adaptive and rooted in evidence.”

CARB is continuing to embrace science-driven policymaking when the federal government is retreating from it. “Many of the California-specific research needs may be relevant to other jurisdictions, particularly where federal research may no longer be available,” the plan states.

The plan incorporates public input from meetings, surveys and a 30-day comment period. It will direct up to 12 research projects a year, often conducted by outside entities, with priority given to researchers at California State University and the University of California systems as required under state law.

