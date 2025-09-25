header image

September 25
1970 - Lagasse family helps save Mentryville buildings as Newhall and Malibu brush fires erupt & join into worst fire in SoCal history. Twelve fires over 10 days burn 525,000 acres, kill 13 people and destroy approx. 1,500 structures. [story]
Clampitt fire
CARB Adopts Plan for Science-Based Policy
| Thursday, Sep 25, 2025

The California Air Resources Board has identified its research priorities for the next five years, which will inform science-driven policymaking at a time the federal government is rejecting accepted research on climate and air quality.

CARB has adopted its Five-Year Strategic Research Plan for 2025–2030, reaffirming the agency’s commitment to science-driven policymaking that protects public health and addresses the growing threats of climate change.

The plan outlines CARB’s research priorities in five areas: health, ambient air quality, climate, mobile sources, and sustainable transportation, housing and communities. Environmental justice and economic concerns are addressed throughout the five areas.

“While the federal government recklessly dismantles decades of proven science and undermines public trust, California is doubling down on facts, data and accountability,” said CARB Chair Liane Randolph. “This plan isn’t just a roadmap for cleaner air and smart climate action, it’s a declaration that science still matters. We’re building policies that are resilient, adaptive and rooted in evidence.”

CARB is continuing to embrace science-driven policymaking when the federal government is retreating from it. “Many of the California-specific research needs may be relevant to other jurisdictions, particularly where federal research may no longer be available,” the plan states.

The plan incorporates public input from meetings, surveys and a 30-day comment period. It will direct up to 12 research projects a year, often conducted by outside entities, with priority given to researchers at California State University and the University of California systems as required under state law.
Sept. 30: Supervisors to Consider Continuing Emergency Actions for Fire Recovery

Sept. 30: Supervisors to Consider Continuing Emergency Actions for Fire Recovery
Thursday, Sep 25, 2025
Among several important issues to be presented at the regular board meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 30, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will hear a January 2025 Windstorm and Critical Fire Events Bi-Weekly Emergency Contracts Report to help determine if there is a need to continue the emergency actions, which require immediate cleanup and reconstruction of public property, buildings, facilities and infrastructure.
FULL STORY...

County to Launch ‘Shop Local, Dine Local, Recover Local’ Campaign

County to Launch ‘Shop Local, Dine Local, Recover Local’ Campaign
Wednesday, Sep 24, 2025
Billboards are now going up across Los Angeles County, as part of the County’s Shop Local. Dine Local. Recover Local.  campaign and program to support small and micro businesses recovering from the economic impacts of the January 2025 windstorm and wildfires. 
FULL STORY...

Oct. 8: Field Animal Licensing Efforts in Palmdale, Elizabeth Lake Areas

Oct. 8: Field Animal Licensing Efforts in Palmdale, Elizabeth Lake Areas
Wednesday, Sep 24, 2025
Officers from the County of Los Angeles Department of Animal Care and Control will be conducting field animal licensing efforts in the unincorporated areas of Palmdale (93550, 93551) and Elizabeth Lake (93532) beginning, Oct. 8.
FULL STORY...

National Disaster Preparedness Month Tips for Pet Safety

National Disaster Preparedness Month Tips for Pet Safety
Wednesday, Sep 24, 2025
As September marks National Disaster Preparedness month, the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control is urging pet owners to prioritize the safety and well-being of their furry companions.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Santa Paula Animal Rescue Center Joins Bissell’s Nationwide Empty the Shelters Event
Bissell Pet Foundation’s Empty the Shelters the nation’s largest funded adoption event returns this fall from Oct. 1 – 15 with over 300 shelters, including the Santa Paula Animal Rescue Center.
Santa Paula Animal Rescue Center Joins Bissell’s Nationwide Empty the Shelters Event
Work Begins on $60M Upgrade to Valencia Water Reclamation Plant
Helix Electric Inc. has started work on a $60 million overhaul of power systems at the Valencia Water Reclamation Plant, a facility serving thousands of Santa Clarita Valley residents.
Work Begins on $60M Upgrade to Valencia Water Reclamation Plant
Sept. 26: ‘Jaws’ at Canyon Country Community Center
You’re going to need a bigger blanket. It’s "Jaw" night at the Canyon Country Community Center.
Sept. 26: ‘Jaws’ at Canyon Country Community Center
Oct. 11: Strawberry & Fig’s Fall Boutique
Strawberry & Fig's Fall Boutique will be held 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 11 in the parking lot of Real Life Church.
Oct. 11: Strawberry & Fig’s Fall Boutique
Oct. 17: Santa Clarita Job Fair at COC
College of the Canyons in partnership with the city of Santa Clarita, Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce, America's Job Center of California and Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development will host the Santa Clarita Job Fair, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.Friday, Oct. 17 at College of the Canyons' West Gym, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Valencia, CA 91355.
Oct. 17: Santa Clarita Job Fair at COC
SCV Sheriff’s Station Conducts Red Light Enforcement Effort
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station has responded to community concerns about red light violations by many drivers in the SCV by holding a special one-day targeted enforcement operation.
SCV Sheriff’s Station Conducts Red Light Enforcement Effort
Sept. 30: Supervisors to Consider Continuing Emergency Actions for Fire Recovery
Among several important issues to be presented at the regular board meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 30, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will hear a January 2025 Windstorm and Critical Fire Events Bi-Weekly Emergency Contracts Report to help determine if there is a need to continue the emergency actions, which require immediate cleanup and reconstruction of public property, buildings, facilities and infrastructure.
Sept. 30: Supervisors to Consider Continuing Emergency Actions for Fire Recovery
Whitesides Pushes Bill to Lower Health Care Costs, Protect Medicaid, ACA
Rep. George Whitesides (D-Agua Dulce) has announced he is joining the Protecting Healthcare and Lowering Costs Act, legislation that would restore protections for Medicaid and permanently extend the Affordable Care Act Enhanced Premium Tax Credit program.
Whitesides Pushes Bill to Lower Health Care Costs, Protect Medicaid, ACA
Oct. 8: Senior Helpers Grand Opening, Ribbon Cutting
Senior Helpers will hold its grand opening and ribbon cutting 4-4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 8 at 24781 Valley St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
Oct. 8: Senior Helpers Grand Opening, Ribbon Cutting
TMU Suffers First GSAC Loss at ACU
The Master's University Lady Mustangs volleyball team (10-2, 3-1) fell to the Arizona Christian University Firestorm on the road Wednesday, Sept. 24 in Glendale, Ariz. 
TMU Suffers First GSAC Loss at ACU
Oct. 4-26: ‘Hayride Through the Vineyard’ at Agua Dulce Winery
Weekends beginning at noon Saturday, Oct. 4 through Sunday, Oct. 26 Agua Dulce Winery will host its "Hayride Through the Vineyard" event.
Oct. 4-26: ‘Hayride Through the Vineyard’ at Agua Dulce Winery
No. 7 Canyons Runs Streak to Six Games, Wins 1-0 at Santa Barbara
No. 7 College of the Canyons women's soccer posted a fourth consecutive shutout to defeat host Santa Barbara City College 1-0 under the lights at La Playa Stadium on Tuesday, Sept. 23.
No. 7 Canyons Runs Streak to Six Games, Wins 1-0 at Santa Barbara
Kitabatake, Canyons Earn Fourth Straight Tourney Win
Sahya Kitabatake was the low scorer for a fourth straight event and three Cougars finished in the top eight of the individual standings to help College of the Canyons women's golf win the Western State Conference event at Rancho Vista Golf Course on Monday, Sept. 22.
Kitabatake, Canyons Earn Fourth Straight Tourney Win
Today in SCV History (Sept. 25)
County to Launch ‘Shop Local, Dine Local, Recover Local’ Campaign
Billboards are now going up across Los Angeles County, as part of the County’s Shop Local. Dine Local. Recover Local.  campaign and program to support small and micro businesses recovering from the economic impacts of the January 2025 windstorm and wildfires. 
County to Launch ‘Shop Local, Dine Local, Recover Local’ Campaign
Free Communications Courses at College of the Canyons
Carol Stevenson, local resident and owner of Noteworthy Communications, is teaching two free communications courses this fall, allowing students to sharpen their own public relations and presentation skills.
Free Communications Courses at College of the Canyons
Despite Doubts On the Future of EVs in California, Confidence Remains
Despite efforts at the federal level to curb California’s clean-air vehicle initiatives, including the phase out gas-powered vehicles, optimism remains on the future of electric vehicles in the state.
Despite Doubts On the Future of EVs in California, Confidence Remains
SCV Resident to Compete in the Legendary Dakar Classic Rally in 2027
Team Roamerdrive, powered by TWS Motors, has announced its entry into the 2027 Dakar Classic. The team of Liza Beres of the Santa Clarita Valley and Jenna Fribley, of Springfield, Ore. are four-time competitors in the all-women Rebelle Rally.
SCV Resident to Compete in the Legendary Dakar Classic Rally in 2027
Oct. 8: Field Animal Licensing Efforts in Palmdale, Elizabeth Lake Areas
Officers from the County of Los Angeles Department of Animal Care and Control will be conducting field animal licensing efforts in the unincorporated areas of Palmdale (93550, 93551) and Elizabeth Lake (93532) beginning, Oct. 8.
Oct. 8: Field Animal Licensing Efforts in Palmdale, Elizabeth Lake Areas
CDPH Statement on Credible Medical Information on Acetaminophen, Pregnancy
State officials from the California Department of Public Health, the Office of the Surgeon General and the Department of Developmental Services issued a statement on recent claims regarding acetaminophen and pregnancy.
CDPH Statement on Credible Medical Information on Acetaminophen, Pregnancy
Oct. 25: Painted Turtle Announces Lana Del Rey To Join Harvest Moon Lineup
The Painted Turtle is thrilled to announce that Lana Del Rey has joined Neil Young & The Chrome Hearts and Beck for Harvest Moon, an exclusive daytime benefit concert on Saturday, Oct. 25.
Oct. 25: Painted Turtle Announces Lana Del Rey To Join Harvest Moon Lineup
National Disaster Preparedness Month Tips for Pet Safety
As September marks National Disaster Preparedness month, the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control is urging pet owners to prioritize the safety and well-being of their furry companions.
National Disaster Preparedness Month Tips for Pet Safety
Santa Clarita Officially Named a Clean California Community by Caltrans
The city of Santa Clarita has been named a “Clean California Community” by Caltrans’ Clean CA initiative, joining 30 communities across the state receiving the designation.
Santa Clarita Officially Named a Clean California Community by Caltrans
SCVNews.com