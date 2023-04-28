header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
85°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
April 28
1943 - August Rübel, owner of Rancho Camulos, is killed when the ambulance he's driving hits a German land mine in North Africa [story]
August Rubel
CARB Approves Mandated Transition to Advanced Clean Fleets
| Friday, Apr 28, 2023
Clean air trucks

The California Air Resources Board has approved a first-of-its-kind rule that requires a phased-in transition toward zero-emission medium-and-heavy duty vehicles.

Known as Advanced Clean Fleets, the new rule helps put California on a path toward accomplishing California Governor Gavin Newsom’s goal of fully transitioning the trucks that travel across the state to zero-emissions technology by 2045.

The new rule is expected to generate $26.6 billion in health savings from reduced asthma attacks, emergency room visits and respiratory illnesses. Furthermore, fleet owners will save an estimated $48 billion in their total operating costs from the transition through 2050.

While trucks represent only 6% of the vehicles on California’s roads, they account for over 35% of the state’s transportation generated nitrogen oxide emissions and a quarter of the state’s on-road greenhouse gas emissions. California communities that sit near trucking corridors and warehouse locations with heavy truck traffic have some of the worst air in the nation.

California is set to invest almost $3 billion between 2021 – 2025 in zero-emission trucks and infrastructure. This investment is a part of a $9 billion multi-year, multi-agency zero-emissions vehicle package to equitably decarbonize the transportation sector that was agreed upon by the Governor and the Legislature in 2021.

“We have the technology available to start working toward a zero-emission future now,” said CARB Chair Liane Randolph. “The Advanced Clean Fleets rule is a reasonable and innovative approach to clean up the vehicles on our roads and ensure that Californians have the clean air that they want and deserve. At the same time, this rule provides manufacturers, truck owners and fueling providers the assurance that there will be a market and the demand for zero-emissions vehicles, while providing a flexible path to making the transition toward clean air.”

“California continues to lead by example with first-of-its-kind standards to slash air pollution and toxics from heavy-duty trucks,” said Yana Garcia, California’s Secretary for Environmental Protection. “Where you live, work, or go to school should not determine the quality of the air you breathe. The Advanced Clean Fleets rule brings California one step closer to addressing historic inequities that have placed some communities at the epicenter of environmental pollution and the resulting health consequences, while accelerating our transition to a zero-emission future.”

Under the new rule, fleet owners operating vehicles for private services such as last-mile delivery and federal fleets such as the Postal Service, along with state and local government fleets, will begin their transition toward zero-emission vehicles starting in 2024.

The rule includes the ability to continue operating existing vehicles through their useful life. Due to the impact that truck traffic has on residents living near heavily trafficked corridors, drayage trucks will need to be zero-emissions by 2035.

All other fleet owners will have the option to transition a percentage of their vehicles to meet expected zero-emission milestones, which gives owners the flexibility to continue operating combustion -powered vehicles as needed during the move toward cleaner technology. The flexibility is intended to take into consideration the available technology and the need to target the highest-polluting vehicles. For example, last mile delivery and yard trucks must transition by 2035, work trucks and day cab tractors must be zero-emission by 2039, and sleeper cab tractors and specialty vehicles must be zero-emission by 2042.

The rule also allows fleet owners to receive exemptions based on available technology to make sure fleet owners continue to replace their older polluting trucks with ones that have the cleanest engines in the nation. There are already about 150 existing medium- and heavy-duty zero-emission trucks that are commercially available in the U.S. today.

The Advanced Clean Fleets rule includes an end to combustion truck sales in 2036, a first-in-the-world requirement that factors in public commitments to transition to zero-emission technology by truck manufacturers, potential cost savings for fleets, and accelerated benefits for California communities. The rule also provides fleet owners flexibility and provides regulatory certainty to the heavy-duty market.

An analysis of the sales and purchase requirements estimates that about 1.7 million zero-emission trucks will hit California roads by 2050. To support the needed infrastructure and services to make this transition, agencies across government have committed to the Zero-Emission Infrastructure Joint Agency Statement of Intent. For more than a decade, California has been making investments in infrastructure and to support the development and adoption of zero-emissions vehicles.

The Joint Statement of Intent lays out the basic tools for direct communication and collaboration between CARB, the California Energy Commission, the California State Transportation Agency, California Transportation Commission, California Department of Transportation, the Department of General Services and the Governor’s Office of Economic and Business Development. These agencies will plan, develop, deploy and help to fund the extensive network of electric charging and hydrogen stations required to help get California to zero-emissions by 2045.

As part of the vote, board members directed staff to coordinate with relevant state agencies on how non-fossil biomethane from sources related to the state’s wastewater and food waste diversion requirements under SB1383 can be used in hard-to-decarbonize sectors as part of the transition, and to report to the Board, by the end of 2025, any actions needed to accomplish the transition.

Advanced Clean Fleets follows the 2020 adoption of the Advanced Clean Trucks rule, which put in place a requirement for manufacturers to increase the sale of zero-emission trucks and its waiver was recently granted by the Biden Administration’s Environmental Protection Agency.

California’s ambitious efforts to provide cleaner air are especially important for those living in areas with heavy truck traffic, who often are low-income residents or communities of color that bear a disproportionate burden from the impacts of pollution and climate change. Fleet owners will also see benefits from the new regulations, including lower operating and maintenance expenses that can offset the initial purchase costs.

Today, in some instances, the total cost of ownership for zero-emissions trucks may be comparable to those of fuel-powered options, without factoring in available state and federal financial incentives.

For more information on financial assistance click here.

For more information on the Advanced Clean Fleet rule click here.

Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL BUSINESS LINKS
LOCAL BUSINESS HEADLINES
04-28-2023 CARB Approves Mandated Transition to Advanced Clean Fleets
04-28-2023 County to Launch Shop Local Campaign
04-27-2023 Tickets Still Available for Tejon Outlet’s Mother’s Day Brunch
04-26-2023 COC Launches Certified Logistics Training Program
04-25-2023 Princess Cruises Partners with Porsche
> FULL BUSINESS ARCHIVE
FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
05-29-2020 Donaldson Co. Declares Cash Dividend
05-11-2020 Appeals Court Rules for Valencia Developer Over SCOPE
04-27-2020 Bank of Santa Clarita’s Earnings Growth Continues
> MORE FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
MARKETS & METALS
CURRENCY CONVERTER
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
COC Holds Ribbon Cutting for Canyon Country SSLRC Building
College of the Canyons held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the Student Services and Learning Resources Center, a new four-story building at the center of the Canyon Country campus on Tuesday, April 25.
COC Holds Ribbon Cutting for Canyon Country SSLRC Building
May 17: Celebrate Dia De Los Ninos
Ballet Folklorico, crafts, music, games and of course, books! The Santa Clarita Public Library invites the entire community to this year’s Día de los Niños/Día de los Libros event at the Canyon Country Community Center on Saturday, May 17, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
May 17: Celebrate Dia De Los Ninos
CHP Welcomes Nine New Canine Teams
The California Highway Patrol today announced the graduation and deployment of nine new canine teams. After months of intensive training, the teams were certified during a ceremony at the Canine Training Facility on the CHP Academy grounds.
CHP Welcomes Nine New Canine Teams
CARB Approves Mandated Transition to Advanced Clean Fleets
The California Air Resources Board has approved a first-of-its-kind rule that requires a phased-in transition toward zero-emission medium-and-heavy duty vehicles.
CARB Approves Mandated Transition to Advanced Clean Fleets
County to Launch Shop Local Campaign
The Los Angeles County Department of Economic Opportunity will launch the Shop Local LA County initiative 10 a.m. Saturday, April 29, kick-starting a regional campaign to encourage Los Angeles County residents to support small businesses and entrepreneurs by shopping locally.
County to Launch Shop Local Campaign
Cougars Start Strong at WSC Championships
College of the Canyons Track & Field started the Western State Conference Prelims and Championship on a good note, claiming an individual conference title in the long jump and seeing two athletes claim spots at next month's CCCAA Southern California Championships.
Cougars Start Strong at WSC Championships
Sept. 23: Studio 7 Foundation Hosts Second Annual ‘Funday’
Studio 7 Foundation is scheduled to host its second annual “Funday” charity event on Sept. 23, featuring barrel races and pole bending hosted by the Acton Rangers in efforts to raise money for leukemia awareness.
Sept. 23: Studio 7 Foundation Hosts Second Annual ‘Funday’
May 1: City Council Holds Special Meeting on Districts
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold a special meeting on Monday, may 1 at 6 p.m. in the City Council Chambers at City Hall, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
May 1: City Council Holds Special Meeting on Districts
Today in SCV History (April 28)
1943 - August Rübel, owner of Rancho Camulos, is killed when the ambulance he's driving hits a German land mine in North Africa [story]
August Rubel
CSUN Baseball Bests San Diego 7-4
California State University, Northridge's baseball team scored five times over the final two frames en route to a 7-4 victory over San Diego on Tuesday night at Fowler Park.
CSUN Baseball Bests San Diego 7-4
Mustangs Bring Home GSAC Championship
For the second year in a row, The Master's University men's golf team has won the Golden State Athletic Conference Championship after carding an 8-under 280 in the final round at the par 72 Briarwood Country Club in Sun City West, Ariz. to finish at 10-under 854 (282, 292, 280).
Mustangs Bring Home GSAC Championship
Funeral Services Announced for Nancy Stevens
Funeral services have been scheduled for longtime Santa Clarita Valley dental assistant Nancy Lenore Stevens (nee Crosslin), who passed away surrounded by her family members on Easter.
Funeral Services Announced for Nancy Stevens
Tickets Still Available for Tejon Outlet’s Mother’s Day Brunch
It's time to shower mom with love and brunch!
Tickets Still Available for Tejon Outlet’s Mother’s Day Brunch
CSUN’s Multimedia Performance ‘Home’ to Highlight Climate Change
With efforts to start conversation on climate change, students at California State University, Northridge will showcase a new multimedia performance that explores the anxiety related to this environmental crisis. 
CSUN’s Multimedia Performance ‘Home’ to Highlight Climate Change
COC Girls Summer Soccer Camp Dates Announced
The College of the Canyons women's soccer program will host its 2023 Girls Summer Soccer Camp from June 19-22 with registration open to girls in kindergarten through eighth grade.
COC Girls Summer Soccer Camp Dates Announced
Detectives Need Help Identifying Theft Suspect
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff detectives need the public's help in identifying a suspect who has committed several thefts from Home Depot stores in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Detectives Need Help Identifying Theft Suspect
Message from CIF-SS Commissioner | It Is Time
When we began the Competitive Equity Playoff system a few years ago, we were very clear that it would evolve over time in the effort to improve it and make it the very best it could possibly be.
Message from CIF-SS Commissioner | It Is Time
Burrtec to Begin Servicing Santa Clarita July 1
Burrtec Waste Industries is pleased to announce that it will start servicing the city of Santa Clarita as the new residential waste hauler beginning July 1, 2023.
Burrtec to Begin Servicing Santa Clarita July 1
Santa Clarita Dodger Day Tickets On Sale Now
“It’s Time for Dodger Baseball!” America’s favorite pastime is in full swing and so is Santa Clarita Dodger Day!
Santa Clarita Dodger Day Tickets On Sale Now
Thurmond Named Educator of the Year by LMU
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond will be honored Sunday, April 30, with the Educator of the Year Award by Loyola Marymount University School of Education.
Thurmond Named Educator of the Year by LMU
Weekly COVID-19 Roundup: Pink Eye Possible Symptom of New Strain
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 71 new cases and three new deaths from COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley within the last week.
Weekly COVID-19 Roundup: Pink Eye Possible Symptom of New Strain
Public Health Issues Ocean Water Warning for L.A. County Beaches
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the following Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters.
Public Health Issues Ocean Water Warning for L.A. County Beaches
Today in SCV History (April 27)
1971 - Tejon Ranch Co. allows Fire Dept. to torch the historic Hotel Lebec [story]
Lebec Hotel fire
UCLA Scores 5 With 2 Outs to Defeat CSUN
UCLA scored five runs with two outs as the No. 2 Bruins defeated CSUN 7-2 in softball action Tuesday afternoon at Matador Diamond.
UCLA Scores 5 With 2 Outs to Defeat CSUN
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: