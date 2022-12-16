header image

1902 - Hi Jolly (Hadji Ali), Gen. E.F. Beale's Syrian camel driver, dies at Quartzsite, Ariz. [story]
Hi Jolly's Tomb
CARB Approves Plan to Achieve Carbon Neutrality in 2045
| Friday, Dec 16, 2022

The California Air Resources Board today approved the final proposed 2022 Scoping Plan, a world-leading roadmap to address climate change that cuts greenhouse gas emissions by 85% and achieves carbon neutrality in 2045.

The 2022 Scoping Plan provides a detailed sector-by-sector roadmap to guide the world’s fourth-largest economy away from its current dependence on petroleum and fossil gas to clean and renewable energy resources and zero-emission vehicles.

The action by the Board today finalizes a process to develop the final plan that has been in the works for two years. This included dozens of public meetings, workshops and presentations and two Board meetings with comments from hundreds of members of the public, stakeholders and community members.

The plan draws on and continues several successful climate programs currently in effect but also stresses the need to radically accelerate and increase their pace and scale. This includes the need for an accelerated target of a 48% reduction of greenhouse gas emissions below 1990 levels by the end of this decade. By 2045, this economy-wide shift away from fossil fuels seeks to:

–Reduce fossil fuel consumption (liquid petroleum) to less than one-tenth of what we use today – a 94% reduction in demand.

–Cut greenhouse gas emissions by 85% below 1990 levels.

–Reduce smog-forming air pollution by 71%.

–Create 4 million new jobs.

–Save Californians $200 billion in health costs due to pollution in 2045.

The plan’s transition away from fossil fuel combustion will benefit residents of the state’s most impacted communities who are disproportionately burdened by pollution from the transportation sector. It also responds to concerns raised by leaders from those communities, including members of the Environmental Justice Advisory Committee (EJAC). The 2022 Scoping Plan includes a commitment to build no new fossil gas-fired power plants and increases support for mass transit. It also calls for a multi-agency process to ensure that the transition away from oil extraction and refining is equitable.

“Implementing this plan will achieve deep decarbonization of our entire economy, protect public health, provide a solid foundation for continued economic growth, and drastically reduce the state’s dependence on fossil fuel combustion. It will clear the air in our hardest hit communities,” said CARB Chair Liane Randolph.

“Now begins the hard work of putting the plan into action. The impacts of climate change in California are personal: we have all been affected by wildfires, years of drought, or record-breaking heat waves. Making this plan work is our once-in-a-generation opportunity to change the California our children inherit for the better. To reach carbon neutrality in less than a quarter of a century will require all levels of government, all stakeholders – indeed, everyone in the Golden State to be part of the solution. There is no time to waste.”

The plan also includes actions to capture and store carbon through the state’s natural and working lands (including its forests), and calls upon a variety of mechanical approaches to remove and safely store carbon dioxide to address the remaining 15% of greenhouse gas emissions that will remain in 2045 after the stringent direct reductions from every regulated source.

The availability of unprecedented state and federal investments will help propel this plan into ambitious action to address the existential crisis of climate change. The plan’s guidance will allow California to effectively and equitably build a better future for Californians through climate action.

Implementation of the plan keeps California economy on track for continued growth of the economy and jobs. This includes high-road jobs tied to industries such as zero-emission car and truck manufacturing that position California as a major competitor in the global clean-energy marketplace. Economic modeling indicates that, under the plan, California’s economy will reach $5.1 trillion by 2045 (from $3.2 trillion today), with a related increase of at least 4 million new jobs.

The initial draft of the 2022 Scoping Plan was considered by the Board at its June meeting and discussed with the EJAC in September. The final plan includes changes requested by the Board and Governor Newsom, public comments, and recommendations from the EJ Advisory Committee. It also reflects direction from new state laws passed by the Legislature this year.

As a result, the final modeling for the Scoping Plan demonstrates increased ambition, projecting a 48% reduction of greenhouse gases below 1990 levels in 2030, surpassing the minimum statutory emissions reduction goal of 40% below 1990 levels in 2030. The updated modeling also includes 3 million climate-friendly homes by 2030 (and 7 million by 2035), 6 million heat pumps deployed by 2030, no new fossil gas capacity in the electricity sector, and 20 gigawatts of offshore wind capacity by 2045.

Additionally, the plan provides the Climate Vulnerability Metric, a new tool to identify communities especially vulnerable to harm from a changing climate and worsening air quality, ensuring that those communities’ public health and environmental concerns are front-and-center as the state moves ahead.

Finalizing this plan is only the first step. Hitting the targets in the plan require program implementation and infrastructure buildout on a very ambitious timeline. This will require collaboration across state agencies and local governments, along with the full participation of all stakeholders.

See the 2022 Scoping Plan here.

For more information click here.

Canyons Earns Eight Spots on SCFA All-Northern League Team
College of the Canyons had eight players earn 2022 Southern California Football Association National Division, All-Northern League Team honors, with sophomore linebacker Cole Bullock also named to the 2022 Region III All-California Community College Football Team.
Canyons Earns Eight Spots on SCFA All-Northern League Team
CARB Approves Plan to Achieve Carbon Neutrality in 2045
The California Air Resources Board today approved the final proposed 2022 Scoping Plan, a world-leading roadmap to address climate change that cuts greenhouse gas emissions by 85% and achieves carbon neutrality in 2045.
CARB Approves Plan to Achieve Carbon Neutrality in 2045
Hart District Announces 2023 Governing Board Officers
William S. Hart Union High School District 2023 Governing Board Officers were elected during the organizational meeting of the board of trustees meeting held Wednesday, Dec. 14.
Hart District Announces 2023 Governing Board Officers
Dec. 17: Team USA Women’s National Hockey Team Comes to The Cube
The Cube - Ice and Entertainment Center | Powered by FivePoint Valencia, is proud to host members of the Women’s National Hockey Team this Saturday, Dec. 17 from 9 – 10 a.m.
Dec. 17: Team USA Women’s National Hockey Team Comes to The Cube
Dec. 19: Santa Clarita Arts Commission Study Session
The Santa Clarita Arts Commission will hold a study session Monday, 6 p.m., in the Carl Boyer Room at City Hall
Dec. 19: Santa Clarita Arts Commission Study Session
Henry Mayo Welcomes Long-Time SCV Physician James Weagley, MD
James Weagley, MD, a long-time Santa Clarita family medicine physician, has joined Henry Mayo Newhall Primary Care.
Henry Mayo Welcomes Long-Time SCV Physician James Weagley, MD
Traffic Advisory Issued for Wiley Canyon, Orchard Village Roads
Beginning Monday, Dec. 19, crews will begin the construction of median modifications, paving, grinding and overlay operations along portions of the easterly side of Wiley Canyon Road near Orchard Village Road
Traffic Advisory Issued for Wiley Canyon, Orchard Village Roads
Volunteers Needed for 2023 Greater L.A. Homeless Count
On Jan. 24, 2023, the city of Santa Clarita will partner with the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority and local nonprofit, Bridge to Home, for the 2023 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count.
Volunteers Needed for 2023 Greater L.A. Homeless Count
Study Notes Dramatic Rise in Fentanyl Deaths
The percentage of adolescents reporting substance use in 2022 largely held steady after significantly declining in 2021, according to the latest results(link is external) from the Monitoring the Future survey(link is external) of substance use behaviors and related attitudes among eighth, 10th, and 12th graders in the United States.
Study Notes Dramatic Rise in Fentanyl Deaths
Arrests Made in Black And Blue Lounge Shooting
On Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, at approximately 1 a.m., Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's deputies responded to a restaurant on the 23400 block of Town Center Drive in Santa Clarita regarding reports of shots fired.
Arrests Made in Black And Blue Lounge Shooting
ARTree Mourns Passing of Teacher, Board Member Michael Powell
ARTree Community Arts Center is mourning the December passing of Michael Powell, teacher and member of ARTree's board.
ARTree Mourns Passing of Teacher, Board Member Michael Powell
Valencia-Based Lief Labs Honored with 2022 Innovator Award
Valencia-based Lief Labs, a premier formulation and product development innovator and manufacturer of dietary supplements, is pleased to announce that the Los Angeles Business Journal honored Lief with the LABJ 2022 Disruptors “Miller Kaplan Innovator Award” and also ranked Lief Labs at No. 28 in LABJ’s 2022 list of 100 Fastest Growing Private Companies in Los Angeles County.
Valencia-Based Lief Labs Honored with 2022 Innovator Award
Thursday COVID Roundup: SCV Deaths Rise to 521; 100 New SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday two additional deaths and 100 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, with 22 additional deaths and 3,192 new cases countywide.
Thursday COVID Roundup: SCV Deaths Rise to 521; 100 New SCV Cases
California Restarts State’s School Dashboard
The 2022 California School Dashboard, restarted for the first time since 2019 and publicly available Thursday, shows that California’s four- and five-year high school graduation rates hit all-time highs in 2021–22 while the state’s chronic absenteeism rate mirrored national trends
California Restarts State’s School Dashboard
Today in SCV History (Dec. 15)
1987 - Incorporation: Santa Clarita officially becomes a city [story]
first City Council
All Aboard! Sammy Clarita is Back With a New Book, New Look
The popular 'I Found Sammy Clarita' campaign is back and Sammy Clarita has a new look and a new book.
All Aboard! Sammy Clarita is Back With a New Book, New Look
LASD Sheriff, Actor Danny Trejo, Others Speak Out on Dangers of Counterfeit Pharmaceuticals
Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna, the Association for Safe Online Pharmacies, the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy, Crimestoppers, LAPD, Homeland Security, HALT, The National Intellectual Property Rights Center, and actor Danny Trejo came together to bring awareness on counterfeit medicines that kill people daily.
LASD Sheriff, Actor Danny Trejo, Others Speak Out on Dangers of Counterfeit Pharmaceuticals
State Superintendent Visits Families, Taking Preemptive Measures to Battle Chronic Absenteeism
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond and counselors from the Mt. Diablo Unified School District visited homes of families today whose students were identified as being chronically absent.
State Superintendent Visits Families, Taking Preemptive Measures to Battle Chronic Absenteeism
Caltrans Warns of Weekend Lane Closures for I-5 South
Caltrans advises motorists to expect weekend nighttime closures of some lanes and ramps on Interstate 5 for pavement repairs in the San Fernando Valley area of Los Angeles starting this week and continuing through mid-2023.
Caltrans Warns of Weekend Lane Closures for I-5 South
Arrest Made in Connection To Battery Investigation
Santa Clarita Station detectives have been investigating a report of a battery that took place on Tuesday, Nov. 29 in Santa Clarita, the investigation has led to the arrest of a suspect. 
Arrest Made in Connection To Battery Investigation
Wednesday COVID Roundup: Santa Clarita Adds 115 New Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 16new deaths throughout L.A. County, 4,211 new cases countywide and 115 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Wednesday COVID Roundup: Santa Clarita Adds 115 New Cases
DMV Unveils Online Feature to Help Californians to Renew Disabled Person Parking Placard
Californians who need to provide a signature to renew their Permanent Disabled Person Parking Placard can do it online in the latest expansion of digital services by the Department of Motor Vehicles.
DMV Unveils Online Feature to Help Californians to Renew Disabled Person Parking Placard
SmartAsset: Santa Clarita Ranks 9th Happiest in Nation
SmartAsset, a financial research arm of SmartAdvisor, has ranked the top 50 happiest cities in America, with Santa Clarita breaking the top 10.
SmartAsset: Santa Clarita Ranks 9th Happiest in Nation
