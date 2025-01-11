CARB Eases Requirements on Portable Generators During Wildfire Emergency

The California Air Resources Board has announced that it was easing the requirements for portable generators to help meet the surge in demand from the Southern California wildfires.

Through June 30, 2025, generators that meet U.S. EPA standards can be sold in the state, temporarily suspending the need to meet California-emissions standards.

The move is part of collective state efforts to respond to the Southern California wildfires and ensure that residents have the resources needed to meet medical and other needs in the event of a power outage.

Portable generators are defined at or below 19 kilowatts. Consumers are encouraged to take necessary safety precautions for the operation and storage of fuel when using portable generators.

Requirements for manufacturers, retailers and distributors are available on CARB’s website.

