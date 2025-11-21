CARB Works to Curb Methane Emissions at Landfills

|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The holiday family classic "A Christmas Story" returns to the stage at the Canyon Theatre Guild this season. The show will open on Friday, Nov. 28 on at the CTG's Old Town Newhall theater.
|
The play "Tiny Beautiful Things," will be presented by Arcadian Theatre Collective at The MAIN theater in Old Town Newhall, Nov. 28-30.
|
The California Air Resources Board has approved updates to its Landfill Methane Regulation that will enable quicker detection and repair of methane leaks at landfills, improve monitoring and reporting, and facilitate stronger action for recurring issues.
|
Zaria Echemendia scored with 2:19 to play to lead The Master's University women's soccer team to a 1-0 win over No. 23 Northwestern Ohio Thursday, Nov. 20 in the First Round of the NAIA Women's Soccer National Championship in Caldwell, Idaho.
|
1967
- Local voters approve formation of community college and elect COC's first five-member board - Dr. William G. Bonelli Jr., Bruce Fortine, Sheila Dyer, Peter Huntsinger, Edward Muhl [story
]
|
Embrace Your Smile Orthodontics will hold its grand opening and ribbon cutting 4:30-5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 1 at 23453 Lyons Ave., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
|
After eight years of service to the Saugus Union School District, Superintendent Dr. Colleen Hawkins has announced her retirement, the Saugus Union School Board has confirmed. She plans to retire effective July 2026.
|
Join the Valley Industry Association for a special Cocktails & Conversation event hosting Captain Brandon Barclay, Thursday, Dec. 11, from 5:30-7 p.m.
|
Help children and families facing mental health, substance use, or domestic violence issues by giving to the Hearts for Heroes Fundraising Campaign.
|
NorthPark Community Church will host its annual free Christmas event, Cookies with Santa, 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 6 at 27927 Smyth Drive, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
|
The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board of Trustees has unanimously approved the appointment of Sarah Silva as the new Director of Facilities, Planning and Construction.
|
The city of Santa Clarita has issued a statement citing "serious concerns" regarding the proposed eight-story state courthouse building to be situated near McBean Parkway/Valencia Boulevard.
|
The city of Santa Clarita has announced its latest art exhibition, “Persona Grata: Portraits” by Heidi Brueckner on view at The MAIN, now through Jan. 14, 2026.
|
Pistachio Comedy will host Laughing Stock Comedy, 8-10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 29 at Gilchrist Farm.
|
The city of Santa Clarita is inviting artists to submit artwork for consideration in the upcoming “Travel & Adventure” juried exhibition, which will be on view at the First Floor Gallery in City Hall from Dec. 9, through March 4, 2026.
|
In the city of Santa Clarita, food waste should now be recycled. Place food waste in a plastic bag and place the bag inside your green organics recycling cart alongside loose green waste or yard waste.
|
No. 17 Canyons women's volleyball (11-14) travels to No. 14 San Bernardino Valley College (14-8) to begin the 3C2A Southern California Regional Playoff match at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 22.
|
College of the Canyons women's basketball won its third straight contest 51-46 at Riverside City College on Tuesday, Nov. 18 behind double-digit point totals from freshmen Lili Martinez and Kathy Artiga.
|
College of the Canyons women's golf had its state title aspirations washed away as inclement weather forced the cancellation of the second round of the 2025 3C2A State Championship Tournament at Alisal Ranch River Course on Monday, Nov. 17.
|
Quincy Phillips scored 30 points to lead The Master's University men's basketball team to a 106-89 exhibition win over the Nelson (AZ) Warriors Wednesday night, Nov. 19 in The MacArthur Center.
|
1831
- Local entrepreneurs Sanford and Cyrus Lyon (as in Lyons Avenue) born in Machias, Maine [story
]
|
The Child & Family Center is inviting our community to “Adopt-a-Family” and bring warmth, joy, and hope to children and families right here in the Santa Clarita Valley.
|
As the holiday season approaches, many families across the community are feeling the pressure of rising costs.
|
California State University, Northridge’s 40th annual Powwow returns to campus on Saturday, Nov. 29, in celebration of the American Indian communities of Los Angeles County and throughout Southern California.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.