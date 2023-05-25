Career Skills Certificates to be Awarded to ‘Yes I Can’ Students

Nearly 40 participants in the Yes I Can, Unity Through Music & Education program for individuals with disabilities will receive Career Skills Certificates recognizing completion of dozens of courses through College of the Canyons’ School of Personal & Professional Learning. The ceremony will be held on Saturday, June 24, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons.

Free, noncredit courses available through the School of Personal & Professional Learning allow individuals of all ages and abilities to enhance their workplace skills. Each certificate requires successful completion of a series of courses such as: Public Speaking in the Workplace, Organizational Leadership, Communications Strategies in the Workplace, and Self-Awareness, among others. YIC participants are earning one or more of the following Career Skills Certificates of Completion: Emerging Leaders, Fundamentals of Communication, Customer Relations, Mindful Coworker, Career Strategist, Management Toolbox, Survive and Thrive in the Workplace, Workplace Essentials, and Career and Life Exploration.

“The presentation of these certificates exemplifies what is possible when forward-thinking organizations combine resources,” said Lisa Pavik, COC director of noncredit enrollment services and YIC board member. “The knowledge acquired in our career skills courses greatly enhance student confidence and employability.”

YIC is dedicated to providing quality career skills training and employment services to adults with disabilities interested in pursuing employment opportunities within the entertainment industry. Through partnerships with companies like LA North Studios, Remo, Migrate Sound and SCVTV, YIC participants are able to make valuable contributions as employees, interns, and mentees. Careers pursued by YIC students include music production, sound design, screenwriting, animation, visual special effects, voiceover, digital media, graphic design, computer app development, video game design, prop design, craft services, and TV/film production and post-production.

“The partnership with COC has allowed our students to gain the 21st century skills they need to turn their passions into paychecks as they pursue their dream careers,” noted Bret Lieberman, YIC executive director.

In attendance at the recognition ceremony will be program participants along with the friends and family as well as representatives from entertainment companies. Community members are also invited to attend. To RSVP, call (661) 362-3304 or email freeclasses@canyons.edu.

About Yes I Can, Unity Through Music & Education

YIC, a nonprofit organization based in Santa Clarita, Calif., provides career-skills training, employment services, and customized support to help individuals with disabilities find meaningful careers within the entertainment industry. The organization simultaneously educates employers about the advantages of hiring and mentoring creatives with disabilities. All services are provided free-of-charge and available through the California Department of Developmental Services’ network of Regional Centers. For more information, visit yicunity.org.

