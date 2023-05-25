header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Cloudy
Cloudy
59°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
May 25
1966 - Mustang Drive-In theater opens on Soledad Canyon Road [story]
Mustang Drive-In
Career Skills Certificates to be Awarded to ‘Yes I Can’ Students
| Thursday, May 25, 2023
YIC

Nearly 40 participants in the Yes I Can, Unity Through Music & Education program for individuals with disabilities will receive Career Skills Certificates recognizing completion of dozens of courses through College of the Canyons’ School of Personal & Professional Learning. The ceremony will be held on Saturday, June 24, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons.

Free, noncredit courses available through the School of Personal & Professional Learning allow individuals of all ages and abilities to enhance their workplace skills. Each certificate requires successful completion of a series of courses such as: Public Speaking in the Workplace, Organizational Leadership, Communications Strategies in the Workplace, and Self-Awareness, among others. YIC participants are earning one or more of the following Career Skills Certificates of Completion: Emerging Leaders, Fundamentals of Communication, Customer Relations, Mindful Coworker, Career Strategist, Management Toolbox, Survive and Thrive in the Workplace, Workplace Essentials, and Career and Life Exploration.

“The presentation of these certificates exemplifies what is possible when forward-thinking organizations combine resources,” said Lisa Pavik, COC director of noncredit enrollment services and YIC board member. “The knowledge acquired in our career skills courses greatly enhance student confidence and employability.”

YIC is dedicated to providing quality career skills training and employment services to adults with disabilities interested in pursuing employment opportunities within the entertainment industry. Through partnerships with companies like LA North Studios, Remo, Migrate Sound and SCVTV, YIC participants are able to make valuable contributions as employees, interns, and mentees. Careers pursued by YIC students include music production, sound design, screenwriting, animation, visual special effects, voiceover, digital media, graphic design, computer app development, video game design, prop design, craft services, and TV/film production and post-production.

“The partnership with COC has allowed our students to gain the 21st century skills they need to turn their passions into paychecks as they pursue their dream careers,” noted Bret Lieberman, YIC executive director.

In attendance at the recognition ceremony will be program participants along with the friends and family as well as representatives from entertainment companies. Community members are also invited to attend. To RSVP, call (661) 362-3304 or email freeclasses@canyons.edu.

About Yes I Can, Unity Through Music & Education

YIC, a nonprofit organization based in Santa Clarita, Calif., provides career-skills training, employment services, and customized support to help individuals with disabilities find meaningful careers within the entertainment industry. The organization simultaneously educates employers about the advantages of hiring and mentoring creatives with disabilities. All services are provided free-of-charge and available through the California Department of Developmental Services’ network of Regional Centers. For more information, visit yicunity.org.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NONPROFIT LINKS

NONPROFIT HEADLINES
> NONPROFIT NEWS ARCHIVE

Career Skills Certificates to be Awarded to ‘Yes I Can’ Students

Career Skills Certificates to be Awarded to ‘Yes I Can’ Students
Thursday, May 25, 2023
Nearly 40 participants in the Yes I Can, Unity Through Music & Education program for individuals with disabilities will receive Career Skills Certificates recognizing completion of dozens of courses through College of the Canyons’ School of Personal & Professional Learning.
FULL STORY...

Sept. 16: Jeep Night 2023 Benefiting GVHS Band

Sept. 16: Jeep Night 2023 Benefiting GVHS Band
Thursday, May 25, 2023
The inaugural “Jeep Night 2023” - a fundraising event benefiting the Golden Valley High School Band programs - sponsored by the Southern California Jeep Junkies, will be held at Route 66 Classic Grill restaurant in Canyon Country, Sept. 16, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
FULL STORY...

Community Impact Award Presented to Child & Family Center

Community Impact Award Presented to Child & Family Center
Thursday, May 25, 2023
Child & Family Center recently received the “Community Impact Award” from the County of Los Angeles Department of Public Health Substance Abuse Prevention and Control.
FULL STORY...

The Painted Turtle in Need of Camp Supplies

The Painted Turtle in Need of Camp Supplies
Monday, May 22, 2023
Help The Painted Turtle, a local nonprofit that gives children with serious medical conditions the chance just to be kids in a safe and inclusive environment, collect important items to keep camp clean, safe and most of all fun for the campers!
FULL STORY...

Children’s Bureau in Need of Foster Families

Children’s Bureau in Need of Foster Families
Monday, May 22, 2023
Children’s Bureau is seeking foster families and now offers two virtual ways for individuals and/or couples to learn how to help children in foster care while reunifying with birth families or how to provide legal permanency by adoption.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
May 30: Public Hearing on District Election Ordinance
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold a special meeting Tuesday, May 30, at 6 p.m., on the first floor of City Hall in Council Chambers.
May 30: Public Hearing on District Election Ordinance
SCVTV’s ‘Finding Art’ Wins Silver at 44th Annual Telly Awards
The SCVTV production team is proud to announce that “Finding Art: ‘Circle Song’ Community Tile Wall” won a Silver award at the 44th Annual Telly Awards.  The piece follows the process of artist Katy Krantz, who was selected to design a ceramic tile wall mural, located at the new Canyon Country Community Center. The art piece, titled “Circle Song,” was inspired by the local natural landscape and the history of quilting. 
SCVTV’s ‘Finding Art’ Wins Silver at 44th Annual Telly Awards
Wilk’s Classroom Trauma Kits Measure Headed to Assembly
SACRAMENTO – California State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, announced Thursday his legislation to equip classrooms with life-saving trauma kits unanimously passed out of the State Senate.
Wilk’s Classroom Trauma Kits Measure Headed to Assembly
Career Skills Certificates to be Awarded to ‘Yes I Can’ Students
Nearly 40 participants in the Yes I Can, Unity Through Music & Education program for individuals with disabilities will receive Career Skills Certificates recognizing completion of dozens of courses through College of the Canyons’ School of Personal & Professional Learning.
Career Skills Certificates to be Awarded to ‘Yes I Can’ Students
Sept. 16: Jeep Night 2023 Benefiting GVHS Band
The inaugural “Jeep Night 2023” - a fundraising event benefiting the Golden Valley High School Band programs - sponsored by the Southern California Jeep Junkies, will be held at Route 66 Classic Grill restaurant in Canyon Country, Sept. 16, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Sept. 16: Jeep Night 2023 Benefiting GVHS Band
COC Goalie Kylie Yuzon Commits to Dominguez Hills
College of the Canyons all-conference goalkeeper Kylie Yuzon will continue her soccer career at California State University, Dominguez Hills (CSUDH) after committing to the Toros program earlier this spring.
COC Goalie Kylie Yuzon Commits to Dominguez Hills
Help Needed Locating Missing, At-Risk Stevenson Ranch Male
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit investigators are asking for the public’s help locating at-risk missing person Mihir Narayanan, a.k.a. “Mimi”.
Help Needed Locating Missing, At-Risk Stevenson Ranch Male
Community Impact Award Presented to Child & Family Center
Child & Family Center recently received the “Community Impact Award” from the County of Los Angeles Department of Public Health Substance Abuse Prevention and Control.
Community Impact Award Presented to Child & Family Center
LASD Reminding Commuters to ‘Click It or Ticket’
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reminds everyone taking a trip to visit friends or family over the Memorial Day Weekend to always buckle up and keep children in child safety seats.
LASD Reminding Commuters to ‘Click It or Ticket’
Thurmond Pledges to Tackle Fentanyl Crisis in Schools
SACRAMENTO—State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond provided testimony at a joint hearing of the California Assembly Select Committees on Fentanyl, Opioid Addiction and Overdose Prevention; Public Safety; and Health to share updates on efforts he and the California Department of Education have undertaken to address the ongoing opioid crisis that has claimed the lives of over 6,800 Californians in 2021 alone.
Thurmond Pledges to Tackle Fentanyl Crisis in Schools
Weekly COVID-19 Roundup: Two New SCV Deaths; 53 New Local Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 53 new cases and two new deaths from COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley within the last week.
Weekly COVID-19 Roundup: Two New SCV Deaths; 53 New Local Cases
Today in SCV History (May 25)
1966 - Mustang Drive-In theater opens on Soledad Canyon Road [story]
Mustang Drive-In
LASD Develops New Custody Bail Procedure
California Superior Court Judge Lawrence P. Riff declared on May 16, 2023, that enforcing the bail schedule, including monetary bail, violates the Due Process clause of the U.S. and California Constitutions.
LASD Develops New Custody Bail Procedure
May 25: The CUBE Hosts Memorial Day Weekend Hockey Tournament
Get ready for a weekend full of hockey fun. For the first time, The Cube, Ice and Entertainment Center, Powered by FivePoint Valencia, will host a Memorial Day Weekend Hockey Tournament.
May 25: The CUBE Hosts Memorial Day Weekend Hockey Tournament
Experience “Fantasy” Art at the First Floor Gallery
The city of Santa Clarita welcomes the newest art exhibition, “Fantasy” at the First Floor Gallery of Santa Clarita City Hall. The art exhibit is on display and open to the public until Sept. 15.
Experience “Fantasy” Art at the First Floor Gallery
May 26: Canyon Theatre Guild Ends Season with Two Comedies
Canyon Theatre Guild prepares to end the 2022/2023 season with two new comedies opening this weekend.
May 26: Canyon Theatre Guild Ends Season with Two Comedies
May 25: LASD Conducting Motorcycle Safety Enforcement
In recognition of May being Motorycle Awareness Month, SCV motor units will be conducting a Motorcycle Safety Enforcement Operation in the city of Santa Clarita on Thursday, May 25 beginning at 5 a.m., looking for violations made by drivers and motorcyclists that increase the risk of crashes. 
May 25: LASD Conducting Motorcycle Safety Enforcement
Santa Clarita Summer Trolley Back In Service
The Santa Clarita Summer Trolley has returned to service from now until September. 
Santa Clarita Summer Trolley Back In Service
SCV Water Releases Annual 2023 Consumer Confidence Report
SCV Water’s 2023 Annual Consumer Confidence Report is now available for residents to view. 
SCV Water Releases Annual 2023 Consumer Confidence Report
Hit the Trails for the 2023 Bike Santa Clarita Challenge
Lace up your shoes and grab your helmet as you explore the trails. The city of Santa Clarita is excited to announce the 2023 Bike Santa Clarita Challenge.
Hit the Trails for the 2023 Bike Santa Clarita Challenge
Newhall School District Announces New Assistant Superintendent of Business Services
Newhall School District is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Arik Avanesyans as the District’s new Assistant Superintendent of Business Services.
Newhall School District Announces New Assistant Superintendent of Business Services
Today in SCV History (May 24)
1860 - Colonel Thomas F. Mitchell arrives in Soledad Canyon [story]
T.F. Mitchell
CalArts Awards 370 Degrees at Graduation Ceremonies
California Institute of the Arts awarded 370 degrees to graduating students during ceremonies held Friday, May 12 on the CalArts campus in Valencia. The degrees were awarded by the schools of Art, Critical Studies, Dance, Film/Video, Music and Theater.
CalArts Awards 370 Degrees at Graduation Ceremonies
Old Town Newhall Farmers Market Celebrates Eighth Anniversary
The Old Town Newhall Farmers Market will celebrate its eighth anniversary Saturday, May 27 from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the parking lot of the Old Town Newhall Library. The weekly market will be celebrating with free cake, free face painting, giveaways and live music.
Old Town Newhall Farmers Market Celebrates Eighth Anniversary
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: