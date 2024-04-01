Carlos Orozco | JCI Santa Clarita’s First Quarter Highlights

Carlos Orozco, 2024 president of JCI Santa Clarita, reflects on the Jaycees first quarter of the new year. His full message can be found below.

Can you believe it? The first quarter is over! Before we dive into April, I want to take a quick moment to showcase some of our chapter’s recent achievements.

Community Impact and Outreach

In the past three months, our chapter has continued to make a profound impact on the Santa Clarita community. Get Real: Adulting 101, a financial workshop for teens, made a significant impact on a record number of high school students. Discussions are already underway to expand it even further next year! Members also continue to get involved in our community through Vine to Wine, VIA, Chamber of Commerce and CoC’s Women’s Conference to name a few. Do you have any collaboration opportunities available? Please don’t hesitate to reach out.

Personal and Professional Development

We recently completed our training session, ‘Monetizing Your Strengths,’ with an outstanding turnout of 28 attendees, and the feedback was overwhelmingly positive. We’re excited to announce that our next training session will focus on emotional intelligence. Additionally, our members have actively participated in a range of networking events, including the Chamber’s business mixer, VIA’s workshops, and the Wine Affair Kickoff Party. It’s been inspiring to see our members making progress towards their goals and aspirations.

Innovative Projects and Collaborations

Our chapter has undergone significant technological advancements internally, resulting in two major breakthroughs: a significant increase in our reach and a substantial decrease in operational costs. While there have been approximately eight different changes implemented so far, the scope of this email doesn’t allow for a comprehensive list. However, I’m more than happy to discuss further if you’re interested.

Furthermore, we’re about to implement 3 programs in the coming weeks. These include the launch of a mentorship program for both members and alumni, the introduction of a streamlined new member onboarding process, and the official twinning with Hawaii Kai Jaycees!

Looking Forward

I want to extend my deepest gratitude to each and every one of you. It is your dedication, passion, and hard work that have made these achievements possible. Whether you’ve volunteered your time, shared your expertise, or simply offered words of encouragement, your contributions have not gone unnoticed. Hope to see you at our next event!

Yours in Jaycees,

Carlos Orozco

2024 President of JCI Santa Clarita

