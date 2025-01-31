Carmen Garcia Named Executive Director of Family Promise

Family Promise of Santa Clarita Valley has announced Carmen Garcia as the nonprofit’s new executive director effective Monday, Jan. 27.

Garcia replaces Executive Director, Dr. Roché Vermaak, who resigned in August. He had been a part of the Family Promise of Santa Clarita Valley family since 2017. Vermaak resigned to take a position as executive director of Habitat for Humanity in Erie, Penn.

Garcia has more than 15 years of nonprofit leadership experience.

“She has a deeply personal connection to the organization’s mission,” said Family Promise officials in a press release announcing Garcia’s appointment.

Garcia’s career includes executive and senior leadership roles in nonprofit management, fundraising, grant acquisition and strategic planning. She holds a master’s degree in nonprofit leadership and management from Arizona State University, along with additional certifications in nonprofit management and leadership.

“I am honored to join Family Promise SCV as the new executive director. Family Promise’s mission of supporting families in overcoming homelessness resonates strongly with my personal experiences and professional passions. I look forward to collaborating with Family Promise’s dedicated team, community partners and supporters to build on the impactful work already being done and to expand our efforts in meaningful ways,” said Garcia.

Garcia’s experiences also includes securing multimillion-dollar grants, managing organizational mergers and overseeing program expansions.

She has served in leadership roles at organizations including Grandparents as Parents, The Roland Center and Extraordinary Families.

A resident of the Santa Clarita Valley for more than 20 years, Garcia and her husband are parents of five children.

“Carmen’s unique blend of professional expertise and personal passion makes her the ideal leader to guide Family Promise of Santa Clarita Valley into the future”, said Courtney Tole-Schmitz, Community Development Director. “We are excited to see how her vision and leadership will further our mission of empowering families to achieve independence.”

The mission of Family Promise SCV is to help families experiencing homelessness and low-income families achieve sustainable independence through a community-based response. It espouses the belief that every family should have a home, a livelihood and the chance to build a better future.

Family Promise of SCV operates a short-term interim shelter house for homeless families in the SCV. Families who qualify for the interim house program ideally stay for a 30-60-90 day stay. During their stay, the family works closely with the case management team to find resources to find work, improve credit, save money and find housing.

In addition to the shelter house, the new 2,700 sq. ft. Williams Hope House Resource Center and four 815 sq. ft. Interim Housing Units are now open and ready to serve families in need. This state-of-the-art facility will provide crucial resources and interim housing for those experiencing homelessness in the Santa Clarita Valley.

Williams Hope House was made possible through a generous partnership with local builder Williams Homes.

For more information about Family Promise of Santa Clarita Valley and its mission, visit www.familypromisescv.org.

