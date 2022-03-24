header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
84°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
March 24
1922 - Wyatt Earp's wife thanks William S. Hart for defending her husband's honor [story]
Wyatt Earp story
Carol Zou Partners with L.A. County Arts & Culture Department
| Thursday, Mar 24, 2022
Carol Zou

The Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture has announced that Carol Zou has been selected for a two-year residency as part of its Creative Strategist-Artist in Residence program. Zou will work with staff in the Community Centers division of the Department of Workforce Development, Aging, and Community Services to develop new, multicultural, and intergenerational programming for County-operated community centers in the First Supervisorial District.

From its inception as a recommendation of the L.A. County Cultural Equity and Inclusion Initiative, the innovative Creative Strategist program has explored how arts-based strategies can be used to solve complex civic challenges and make government more equitable. Arts and Culture pairs a creative strategist with a County Department to bring arts-based thinking, methodologies, projects, and approaches to address an issue of equity in partnership with staff. As it advances the cross-sector role of the arts; inter-departmental collaboration; and diversity, equity, and inclusion, the program supports the goals of the Countywide Cultural Policy, which calls for L.A. County and all its departments to ensure every resident has meaningful access to arts and culture.

The goal for the WDACS residency is to develop and pilot a wide range of performing, visual, and participatory all-ages arts programming that represents and engages the diverse individuals served by the community centers in the County’s First District and that can later be replicated at centers across the County. The residency will address goals of the Purposeful Aging Los Angeles Initiative, which, through the participation of Arts and Culture in the planning process, identified goals to expand intergenerational social opportunities and expand programming and participation in the arts to decrease social isolation among older adults. Studies show that participatory engagement activities with professional artists can combat social isolation, reduce doctor’s visits, increase mastery of a skill, and support wellbeing for older adults.

“Carol is an artist, writer, and educator who knows how to connect with people, inspire joy, and create projects that promote belonging and identity in communities. I am excited to launch the first residency we’ve had that will include a focus on creative aging for older adults. Intergenerational and cultural exchange can increase social cohesion, address bias, and shift the narrative on what it means to be ‘old’ or ‘young.’ The Creative Strategist program will bring that power into the service sector and I applaud our colleagues at WDACS for seeking to explore programming through a new, creative lens,” said Kristin Sakoda, director of the Department of Arts and Culture. “We hope this residency will seed new programs that can be scaled across the County.”

“Our Community and Senior Centers have long worked with local communities to celebrate their cultural and artistic identity through grassroots efforts. The creative strategist is integral to achieving our vision of integrating culture, equity, and the arts into intergenerational programming at our Centers. We are thrilled to have Carol Zou join our team and are extremely grateful for this partnership with the Department of Arts and Culture,” said Otto Solórzano, Acting Director of WDACS.

“Art bridges language barriers and spans generations, making it uniquely suited to a richly diverse place like the County of Los Angeles. I look forward to learning how this work will enrich the experiences and lives of those who participate in the programming offered throughout our community and senior centers,” said Dr. Laura Trejo, Executive Director of Aging and Community Services.

“I am honored to be part of the excellent group of creative strategists who are thinking deeply about how to use arts and culture to shift conversations on mental health, voting, transportation, re-entry and more,” said Zou. “I am looking forward to working with WDACS to explore vital themes of intergenerational and cultural connection.”

Zou has collaborated with a range of government, nonprofit, and art organizations, including Yarn Bombing Los Angeles, Michelada Think Tank, Trans.lation Vickery Meadow, Project Row Houses with the University of Houston, Asian Arts Initiative, American Monument, Imagining America, US Department of Arts and Culture, Spa Embassy, Enterprise Community Partners with Little Tokyo Service Center, and The Hive.

Explore Creative Strategists

About the Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture
The mission of the Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture is to advance arts, culture, and creativity throughout Los Angeles County. It provides leadership, services, and support in areas including grants and technical assistance for nonprofit organizations, countywide arts education initiatives, commissioning and care for civic art collections, research and evaluation, access to creative career pathways, professional development, free community programs, and cross-sector creative strategies that address civic issues. Visit LACountyArts.org.

About Workforce Development, Aging & Community Services
The mission of Workforce Development, Aging & Community Services (WDACS) is to deliver caring services that empower people, communities, and businesses to grow, succeed, and thrive. Los Angeles County Community and Senior Centers offer a wide range of services and provide opportunities for daily learning, skills enhancement, community engagement, socialization, and healthy living for residents of all ages.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOS ANGELES COUNTY HEADLINES
> LOS ANGELES COUNTY NEWS ARCHIVE

Carol Zou Partners with L.A. County Arts & Culture Department

Carol Zou Partners with L.A. County Arts & Culture Department
Thursday, Mar 24, 2022
The Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture has announced that Carol Zou has been selected for a two-year residency as part of its Creative Strategist-Artist in Residence program.
FULL STORY...

Public Health Encourages Getting Tested During World TB Day

Public Health Encourages Getting Tested During World TB Day
Wednesday, Mar 23, 2022
With local landmarks lit up red on World Tuberculosis Day Thursday, March 24, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health encourages residents to get tested for tuberculosis, a deadly disease that can be dormant, or latent, for many years.
FULL STORY...

Tuesday COVID Roundup: 14 New Cases in SCV, 429 Cases, 17 Deaths in County

Tuesday COVID Roundup: 14 New Cases in SCV, 429 Cases, 17 Deaths in County
Tuesday, Mar 22, 2022
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 17 additional deaths and 429 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 14 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley
FULL STORY...

Poppies in Bloom at Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve

Poppies in Bloom at Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve
Tuesday, Mar 22, 2022
The California poppies are in bloom at the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve. The reserve is open to visitors daily from sunrise to sunset. The wildflower season generally lasts from as early as mid-February through May, with a variety of wildflowers creating a mosaic of color that changes daily.
FULL STORY...

March 24: Rent Relief Information for Property Owners

March 24: Rent Relief Information for Property Owners
Tuesday, Mar 22, 2022
L.A. County Department of Consumer and Business Affairs and the Los Angeles County Development Authority present a virtual meeting "Housing Is Key: Rent Relief Information for Property Owners."
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Carol Zou Partners with L.A. County Arts & Culture Department
The Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture has announced that Carol Zou has been selected for a two-year residency as part of its Creative Strategist-Artist in Residence program.
Carol Zou Partners with L.A. County Arts & Culture Department
City Receiving $2.6M for Traffic Improvements
The city of Santa Clarita will receive approximately $2.6 million in funding for two traffic enhancement projects through the federal Consolidated Appropriations Act for Fiscal Year 2022, which was signed by President Joe Biden on March 15, 2022.
City Receiving $2.6M for Traffic Improvements
COC Receives Nearly $1M in Federal Funding to Launch Tech Center
College of the Canyons has received nearly $1 million in federal funding that will help launch an Advanced Technology Center, a state-of-art advanced manufacturing and Computer Numerical Control production lab that will help meet the high demand for skilled employees in fast-growing industry sectors.
COC Receives Nearly $1M in Federal Funding to Launch Tech Center
Newsom Proposes $400 Gas Rebate
(CN) — Gov. Gavin Newsom said California car owners could receive tax rebates of $400 as early as July as part of an $11 billion proposal to address surging gas prices.
Newsom Proposes $400 Gas Rebate
April 2: SCV Water’s Gardening Class Highlights Edible Landscaping
Have your beauty and eat it, too! Learn how to integrate edible plants, fruits and vegetables into a water-wise landscape that doesn't sacrifice curb appeal.
April 2: SCV Water’s Gardening Class Highlights Edible Landscaping
Today in SCV History (March 24)
1922 - Wyatt Earp's wife thanks William S. Hart for defending her husband's honor [story]
Wyatt Earp story
City Council To Appeal Solar Panel Payment Decision
At the Santa Clarita City Council special meeting on March 22, the City Council authorized the filing of an appeal in the case seeking removal of the solar panels at the Canyon View Mobile Home Estates.
City Council To Appeal Solar Panel Payment Decision
City To File CEQA Lawsuit Against County Over Camp Scott Decision
Following last week’s Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors vote to recommend Camp Scott in Santa Clarita as a permanent facility for juvenile males formerly under the State’s authority, the Santa Clarita City Council has approved a lawsuit.
City To File CEQA Lawsuit Against County Over Camp Scott Decision
Wednesday COVID Roundup: L.A. County Increasing Access To Theraputics
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 27 additional deaths and an additional 714 positive cases Wednesday, with 16 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Wednesday COVID Roundup: L.A. County Increasing Access To Theraputics
Public Health Encourages Getting Tested During World TB Day
With local landmarks lit up red on World Tuberculosis Day Thursday, March 24, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health encourages residents to get tested for tuberculosis, a deadly disease that can be dormant, or latent, for many years.
Public Health Encourages Getting Tested During World TB Day
CSUN, Premier America, Announce New Partnership, Matadome to be Renamed After Credit Union
California State University, Northridge officials announced a 10-year, multifaceted partnership agreement with Premier America Credit Union.
CSUN, Premier America, Announce New Partnership, Matadome to be Renamed After Credit Union
2021 SCVEDC Annual Report
The COVID-19 pandemic brought both health implications and serious economic ones, extending into its second year in 2021 as the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation celebrated its 11th anniversary.
2021 SCVEDC Annual Report
TV Game Show “Deal or No Deal” Comes to New Discovery Princess Stage, Fleetwide
One of the world’s most popular game shows, “Deal or No Deal,” is about to set sail onboard Discovery Princess, the newest cruise ship in the Princess Cruises fleet, debuting from Los Angeles on March 27, 2022.
TV Game Show “Deal or No Deal” Comes to New Discovery Princess Stage, Fleetwide
SCVEDC Announces 2021 Power Brokers in Commercial Real Estate
The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation invests not just in growing  local businesses, but attracting great companies to the region with a focus on industries that provide residents with high quality, high paying jobs.
SCVEDC Announces 2021 Power Brokers in Commercial Real Estate
College of the Canyons Accreditation Team Gives Preliminary Report; Final Expected in July
College of the Canyons virtually hosted a visiting team from the Accrediting Commission for Community and Junior Colleges, which marked the final step in a two-year long self-study and application process toward reaffirming the college’s accreditation status.
College of the Canyons Accreditation Team Gives Preliminary Report; Final Expected in July
May 14: Santa Clarita Dodger Day Returns
The long wait is finally over, Santa Clarita Dodger Day is back in 2022.
May 14: Santa Clarita Dodger Day Returns
Today in SCV History (March 23)
1886 - Film director Robert N. Bradbury born in Washington state; launched John Wayne's career in Placerita Canyon [watch]
Blue Steel
March 23: Have Coffee With a Cop in Valencia
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station invites SCV residents to have "Coffee with a Cop" Wednesday, March 23 between 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Starbucks in Valencia, 24575 Copper Hill Drive.
March 23: Have Coffee With a Cop in Valencia
Wildland Weed Warriors Needs Volunteers
Wildland Weed Warriors, under the supervision of Santa Clarita city staff, needs volunteers to help restore vital habitat near Golden Valley Ranch Open Space by removing weeds and planting native chaparral plants.
Wildland Weed Warriors Needs Volunteers
Tuesday COVID Roundup: 14 New Cases in SCV, 429 Cases, 17 Deaths in County
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 17 additional deaths and 429 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 14 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley
Tuesday COVID Roundup: 14 New Cases in SCV, 429 Cases, 17 Deaths in County
March 24: Soundcheck Presents Performances from CJ May, Cook
Soundcheck is back and this season will feature exciting performances, including the electric stylings of CJ May, as well as the surf rock, groovy tunes of the trio Cook.
March 24: Soundcheck Presents Performances from CJ May, Cook
April 6: Zonta Club Empower Hour Features Cherise Charleswell from Journey Out
The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley will host a Zoom Empower Hour with speaker Cherise Charleswell from Journey Out. The virtual meeting will be held April 6 at 6 p.m.
April 6: Zonta Club Empower Hour Features Cherise Charleswell from Journey Out
March 26: Impulse Music Singer-Songwriter Night
Impulse Shows at The Stage Door will host Singer-Songwriter Night on Saturday, March 26 at 6 p.m. Hear performances from local singer/songwriters Robert Gil, Janelle Safford, Zach Mohler, Monochrome, Leo Dolan and Audrey Scout.
March 26: Impulse Music Singer-Songwriter Night
April 1: Deadline for Nonprofits to Apply for Concerts in the Parks Partnership
The city of Santa Clarita’s Concerts in the Park, presented by Logix Federal Credit Union, returns to Central Park this summer with a line-up of new and familiar acts. These free concerts will be held on Saturdays at 7 p.m. beginning July 9 and running through Aug. 27. In an effort to support Santa Clarita Valley nonprofits by providing them with exposure to the community, the city of Santa Clarita allows eight nonprofits to showcase their organization at Concerts in the Park, one per concert.
April 1: Deadline for Nonprofits to Apply for Concerts in the Parks Partnership
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: