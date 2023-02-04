Carousel Ranch ‘Carousel Wishes, Valentine Kisses’ Campaign

Carousel Ranch, a place where children with special needs discover and experience some of their greatest achievements through equestrian therapy and vocational training programs will celebrate its 26th anniversary this year.

“What started with one horse and one student in 1997 has grown into so much more than what we could ever dream of,” said Co-founder/Executive Director Emeritus Denise Redmond. “But 26 years later, one thing has never changed, our love and passion for the work that we do here.”

The annual “Carousel Wishes & Valentine Kisses” campaign to benefit the programs and clients of Carousel Ranch will be held during the month of February.

Make a donation (learn more here) and up to $50,000 in donations will be matched dollar for dollar thanks to Wayne and Dianne Crawford.

Truly, no gift is too small…$10 becomes $20, $25 becomes $50, etc. We know that love and support go along way. With a goal of $130,000 we ask that you please donate, share and spread the word of our annual Valentine’s campaign.

Please show your love for our kids with a gift of any size. Just a simple click to support the campaign and give a Valentine gift that makes a real difference.

These funds will support the operations and growth of the equestrian therapy program and Ready to Work, an innovative employment readiness and training program for young adults with special needs.

For more information visit Carousel Ranch.

