March 22
1875 - Construction begins on San Fernando Railroad Tunnel [story]
Carousel Ranch Suspends Services; Requesting Donations
| Sunday, Mar 22, 2020
Carousel Ranch

Carousel Ranch, a local nonprofit dedicated to improving the lives of children and young adults with special needs through equestrian therapy and vocational training programs, has suspended its services. However, the organization is requesting donations to continue feeding and caring for its horses.

Here is the statement from Carousel Ranch and information on how to donate:

The COVID-19 pandemic has our attention — as I am sure it has yours.
Roy Rogers and Dale Evans sang it best, “Some trails are happy ones, others are blue. It’s the way you ride the trail that counts.”

As we pivot to meet the needs of our community during this rapidly evolving time, Carousel Ranch is grateful for generous supporters like you for being our partner in good times and these difficult times. Because of your support – past, present, and future – we hope to weather this storm and bridge the funding gap we are sure to face.

Because our student population is so fragile, we suspended our programs and services, and ceased volunteer activities temporarily. However, we still need to feed and care for our beloved horses. Becky has implemented safety protocols to keep on-site staff safe and our horses well-tended. At home, our instructors are actively working on ways to stay connected with our students. They have begun planning activities, resources and fun videos that will be launched thru online platforms by next week. Our dedicated office staff will continue to work remotely since there is always much work to do.

As you may have already learned, our annual How the West Was Won Charity Shoot Event scheduled in April has been postponed. Heart of the West Dinner, Auction, and Children’s Riding Demonstration is scheduled for Saturday, August 29, 2020, and we are hopeful the crisis will have passed, and we’ll be able to celebrate with all our supporters, friends, and families.

If you have any questions or concerns, email us at info@carouselranch.org. Stay in touch with us virtually through our social media pages as we provide updates and share stories of hope and resilience as we navigate this new frontier.

Keep our Carousel Ranch community in your prayers as we move forward during this difficult time, and we will do the same for you and your loved ones. If you would like to help our students and horses, a gift of any amount will allow Carousel Ranch to continue to be a place of horses, healing and hope — now and for the years to come. Until then, stay safe and healthy.

To donate, click here.

Happy trails to you, ‘till we meet again.

Denise Redmond, Becky Graham & all of us at Carousel Ranch
