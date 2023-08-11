Cars n’ Coffee Event Every Saturday

The third annual Fringe of the Woods Festival is scheduled Labor Day Weekend Sept. 1-3 in Frazier Park/Lake of the Woods. The festival will offer a weekend of theater, comedy and music at the Mile High Theater, 7024 Crable St., Frazier Park, CA 93225.
"Beat the Bridge" is a new game show casting for contestants. The show to air on Game Show Network is looking for the ultimate team of three that can work together using their fun pop-culture knowledge to "Beat the Bridge" for a chance to win over $10,000.
Everybody’s favorite anthropomorphic crime-fighting reptiles rise from the New York City sewers to the silver screen in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, the animated feature directed by Jeff Rowe (Film/Video 11) and co-directed by fellow CalArtian Kyler Spears (Film/Video 13).
Do you enjoy volleyball, understand the game, and know the rules? Volunteer to coach in the Youth Sports Volleyball League and help teach Santa Clarita youth valuable skills such as teamwork, fair play and sportsmanship while having fun! Games are held on Saturdays with occasional weeknight games.
Join Metro’s I-5 North County Enhancements Project for the next community meeting to receive updates on the construction activities along the I-5 freeway. The meeting will be held Wednesday, Aug. 23 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Volunteer help needed at the Michael Hoefflin Foundation for Children's Cancer fundraiser "Cheers for Charity". A wide array of volunteer opportunities are available to assist with event set-up and clean-up, registration, ticket sales, serving, hosting and parking.
Bark for Life of Sant Clarita Valley to benefit the American Cancer Society was such a success in March there will be another Bark For Life event held Sunday, Oct. 29 at the Canyon Country Community Center, 18410 Sierra Highway, Canyon Country, CA 91351.
California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth, has announced that she secured $405,000 for the Northeast Valley Health Corporation, which she presented to CEO Kimberly Wyard and staff members.
In honor of National Prosecco Day, Oakmont of Valencia will host “Paint for a Cause,” a fundraiser supporting The Alzheimer’s Association on Sunday Aug. 13. The fundraiser is scheduled to be a guided painting class featuring bottomless mimosas from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Foundation will hold the Third Annual SCV Sheriff’s Station Golf Tournament on Patriot Day, Monday, Sept. 11, at the Valencia Country Club, 27330 Tourney Road, Valencia, CA 91355.
Each fall, we see more than a thousand Santa Clarita residents dedicate their morning to making our city a cleaner, healthier place. Volunteering for the popular River Rally event has become a tradition for many families, neighborhoods and local organizations.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff Department’s Scientific Services Bureau has detected xylazine in limited quantities of illicit drugs seized by local law enforcement in Los Angeles County, signaling that the substance is present in the local drug supply.
