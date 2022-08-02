Castaic Animal Care Center Cutting Adoption Fees for ‘Clear the Shelters’

Castaic Animal Care Center in partnership with the ASPCA is one of the many shelters and rescue organizations across Southern California set to lower its adoption fees in honor of the nationwide “Clear the Shelters month” from Aug. 1-31.

Cats are free to adopt, and the adoption fee for dogs is reduced to $20. This includes adoption, microchip, spay/neuter and vaccinations.

The Castaic Animal Care Center is open, no appointment needed, Sunday to Tuesday, Thursday to Saturday 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sun- Tue/Thurs-Sat and Wednesdays 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Castaic Animal Care Center

31044 N. Charlie Canyon Road,

Castaic, CA 91384

For any questions call the Castaic Animal Care Center at (661)257-3191 or email, Castaic@animalcare.lacounty.gov.

